CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

UBIQ Aerospace And Insitu Join Forces To "winterize" The Integrator UAS

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

BINGEN, Wash., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBIQ Aerospace of Trondheim, Norway, and Insitu, Inc. are initiating a project to optimize Insitu's Integrator™ Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) for the challenging environment of the Arctic and High North.

UBIQ Aerospace and Insitu join forces to "winterize" the Integrator UAS.

The project will enable the Integrator UAS to operate during atmospheric icing conditions by incorporating UBIQ Aerospace's D•ICE™ solution, an autonomous, electrothermal system optimized for the size, weight, and power (SWAP) available on small, tactical UAS. Once complete, the Integrator equipped with D•ICE will be the first tactical UAS capable of operating routinely in known icing conditions.

Atmospheric icing has long been one of the great inhibitors to UAS operations because most UAS platforms are designed for warmer climates and lack the SWAP for traditional anti-icing or de-icing equipment.

According to Kim Lynge Sørensen, UBIQ Aerospace co-founder and CEO, "Our objective is to make the Integrator UAS operationally available even during the cold weather conditions experienced in Northern Europe and the Northern- and Arctic Seas. We will achieve such weather robustness by integrating our proprietary D•ICE technology into one of the most proven UAS on the planet."

Dave Funkhouser, Insitu's Director of International Business Development, adds: "Insitu has several NATO and NORDEFCO customers who need UAS that can operate year-round in the Arctic and High North. Whether in Alaska, Andøya, or anywhere in-between, this project will make it possible, and we're thrilled to be working with an innovative Norwegian company such as UBIQ Aerospace."

The Integrator UAS is a runway-independent, NATO Class I UAS with an 18-kilogram payload capacity and a maximum takeoff weight of nearly 75 kilograms. It can operate on land and ships and features a modular construction that simplifies maintenance and enables payloads to be easily swapped between missions. The Integrator offers more than 24 hours of endurance, depending on the payload configuration and environmental conditions. Insitu has delivered more than 50 systems to customers around the globe.

The project begins in November 2021 with a comprehensive study of the Integrator UAS that will "provide insights related to cold weather vulnerabilities and reveal optimal design options for ice protection," according to Astrid Myckland Stevik, UBIQ Aerospace's project manager for the effort.

About UBIQ Aerospace

UBIQ Aerospace provides solutions that enhance the capabilities of UAS and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) aircraft. Potential icing or visible moisture conditions will no longer be a cause for canceling critical operations. UBIQ Aerospace has created the revolutionary D•ICE autonomous ice protection solutions that allow for aircraft operations in possible and known icing conditions. We offer these capabilities for defense, and commercial OEMs focused on UAS and AAM aircraft. To learn more, visit ubiqaerospace.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Insitu

With offices in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, Insitu creates and supports unmanned systems and software technology delivering end-to-end solutions for collecting, processing, and managing sensor data. Our systems have accumulated more than 1.3 million flight hours. Insitu is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company.

For more information, visit www.insitu.com

Contact: communications@insitu.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ubiq-aerospace-and-insitu-join-forces-to-winterize-the-integrator-uas-301411325.html

SOURCE Insitu, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Genasys Inc. Partners With Danimex Communications to Expand Critical Communications Systems Sales In Africa

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (GNSS) , the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced a strategic distributor partnership with Danimex Communications A/S (Danimex), an award-winning distributor of communication solutions and equipment throughout Africa and the Middle East. Headquartered in Sonderborg, Denmark, Danimex has more than 30 years of experience representing, distributing and selling advanced communications systems.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Pradman Kaul Of Hughes Network Systems Receives 2021 AIAA Aerospace Communications Award

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, announced today that American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) awarded Pradman P. Kaul, president and CEO of Hughes, the 2021 Aerospace Communications Award. Kaul received the award, which recognizes outstanding contributions in the field of aerospace communications, for his leadership in the creation and development of the very small aperture terminal (VSAT) and its significance to the satellite communications industry.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Electrical Grid Monitoring (EGM) Completes $17.5 Million Funding Led By Energy Growth Momentum, Supporting Energy Utility Efforts In North America To Modernize The Grid

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrical Grid Monitoring (EGM) Ltd. ( www.egm.net) has completed a $17.5M fund raising round, led by Energy Growth Momentum ( https://egmomentum.com/) which focuses on digital technologies applicable to the energy sector. "This investment will accelerate our plan to support both global grid modernization...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
TheStreet

SQ3000 Multi-Function System For AOI, SPI And CMM Designed For Advanced Applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

CyberOptics® Corporation (CYBE) - Get CyberOptics Corporation Report, a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, received two 2021 Mexico Technology Awards in the categories of Inspection for its SQ3000+™ Multi-Function system for AOI, SPI and CMM, and Metrology for its WX3000™ Metrology and Inspection System. The awards were announced during a ceremony that took place Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at SMTA International in Minneapolis, MN.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

A $3.1 Billion Global Opportunity For Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) By 2026 - New Research From StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
ExecutiveBiz

Aerospace Experts Daniel Goldin, Kamiar Karimi Join Stratolaunch’s Board

Stratolaunch has expanded its board of directors with the addition of Kamiar Karimi, former Boeing executive, and Daniel Goldin, who previously served at NASA as its administrator. Zachary Krevor, president of Stratolaunch, said in a statement published Monday the new directors will provide the California-based high-speed flight testing company with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Integrator#Uas#Bingen#Insitu Inc#High North#Ubiq Aerospace#Nato#Nordefco#Norwegian
uasweekly.com

Kratos Awarded New U.S. Air Force Program of $17.6 Million to Develop and Test Jet UAS for Manned-Unmanned Teaming

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that Kratos Unmanned Systems Division (KUSD) has been awarded a $17,677,612, 12-month cost plus fixed-fee contract to design and develop an Off Board Sensing Station (OBSS) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) in support of Air Force Research Laboratory’s Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACP) technology maturation portfolio. Work under the program award will be performed at secure Kratos engineering and technology facilities located in Texas, California, and Oklahoma over the next 12 months.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mobileworldlive.com

Verizon joins forces with Amazon on satellite play

US operator Verizon teamed with Amazon to develop connectivity systems for underserved communities through the latter’s Project Kuiper Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, in addition to jointly working on global enterprise services. In a statement, Verizon revealed work had begun with Amazon’s Project Kuiper team to develop technical specifications...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Atlas Joins Forces With Compute North For US Crypto Mining Expansion

Atlas, a major Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) mining firm has partnered with Compute North, a firm that's actively engaging with the increase in demand for computing power at affordable rates for new applications. According to the multi-year deal signed by both companies, Compute North will be providing a 100MW colocation...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
USNI News

Commercial Radar Satellites Reveal Russian Stealth Fighters

Back in 1955, the Soviet Union flew its bombers in a loop over an air show to give the illusion of having more aircraft than were actually in its arsenal, a move that caused alarm in the West. The resulting ‘bomber gap’ was finally disproven when U2 aircraft were able to systematically photograph Russian airbases. This allowed them to literally count the aircraft. Doing this took incredible resources and several years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Vuzix Receives Follow-On Order To Support Another Fortune 50 Customer's Supply Chain Operations

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the company has received a follow-on order for deployment of Vuzix Smart Glasses to another Fortune 50 customer to support its supply chain operations internationally.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

ZeroAvia and Alaska Airlines Plan to Launch a 76-Seat Hydrogen-Fueled Airliner by 2024

ZeroAvia doesn’t see going all-electric as the only path towards cleaner air travel. The British-American aviation company has announced that it’s teaming up with Alaska Airlines to build what would be the world’s largest zero-emission, hydrogen-fueled passenger plane, reports New Atlas. The aircraft isn’t just some far-fetched concept, either. The partners believe it will be ready to start flying commercially as soon as 2024. ZeroAvia has built H2 (the molecular form for hydrogen) airplanes before, but its latest project is easily its biggest undertaking yet. The plane will have 76 seats, making it almost twice as large as similar projects from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Choice! Energy Management Partners With Power-On-Demand, LLC To Add Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Capabilities

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading commodities procurement and utility management company Choice! Energy Management (CEM) continues to expand its position as the US market leader by adding energy infrastructure to its already strong suite of products and services. With weather events and commodity price volatility, it is important...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
aithority.com

XMReality Launches Integration with Microsoft Teams; Joins Microsoft Partner Network

XMReality launched a new app for Microsoft Teams that simplifies the initiation of an XMReality Remote Guidance call, making it possible to seamlessly transition from Microsoft Teams chats and meetings to a remote guidance call. Many of XMReality’s customers, including Nestlé, Heineken, ABB and Electrolux already, have established ways of...
SOFTWARE
californiaagnet.com

ARS, NASA Join Forces To Monitor Earth’s Water Supply

Rainbows decorate the sky over one of the vineyard study sites near Lodi, CA. The research site features a micrometeorological tower that collects standard weather and evapotranspiration data at multiple heights (Photo by Luis Sanchez). Scientists with the USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) have teamed up with NASA to use...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dailycoffeenews.com

Fairtrade International and B Lab Joining forces for UN Sustainability Goals

Two of the coffee industry’s most recognizable certification organizations, Fairtrade International and B Lab, are partnering to advance the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Though the details of the partnership have not been made public, Bonn, Germany-based Fairtrade International said the deal will commit the two organizations to knowledge-sharing...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Werner Enterprises Named A 2021 Top Company For Women

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, while continuing its commitment to being a diverse and inclusive workforce, is proud to be named among the 2021 "Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation" by the Women in Trucking (WIT) Association's Redefining the Road magazine. This is the fourth consecutive year Werner has received this recognition.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy