LaunchPad Lab Announces The Sale Of WarRoom, Deposition Software For Lawyers, To Nextpoint

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LaunchPad Lab, a Chicago-based application development agency, today announces the sale of WarRoom, software that provides deposition management for lawyers, to Nextpoint, a leading eDiscovery and litigation software company.

LaunchPad Lab announces the sale of WarRoom, software that provides deposition management for lawyers to Nextpoint.

Acquisition discussions began after recognizing significant overlap between the user bases, creating an opportunity to merge WarRoom's core functionality into the Nextpoint Litigation Suite.

WarRoom was designed and developed by LaunchPad Lab in 2008 to address the needs of litigators through a user-friendly, cloud-based deposition transcript repository. The product was an output of the company's innovation program called SPACE, which offers dedicated time for the LaunchPad Lab team to explore new technologies, build products, and experiment with new ideas.

All historical WarRoom customers will now be part of the Nextpoint family, gaining immediate access to Nextpoint's suite of technology services.

"We've been thrilled to work with LaunchPad on transitioning their users to the Nextpoint software suite and have successfully onboarded all users interested in expanding their feature set to include documents, deposition video and trial presentation features," said Chief Executive Officer, Rakesh Madhava. "We look forward to continuing to work with the LaunchPad Lab team to broaden and deepen the functionality of our Litigation Suite."

The two companies will continue to work together utilizing Nextpoint's industry-leading experience and LaunchPad Lab's UX/UI design and software development expertise to create innovative software applications built specifically for the legal community.

"Having been an attorney, I know the challenges the legal community faces while managing their cases, taking depositions, and preparing for trial," says Scott Weisman, LaunchPad Lab's Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of WarRoom. "We're excited to be partnering with Nexpoint to help shape the future of legal technology for lawyers around the world."

LaunchPad Lab has built over 350 software applications, with over 90 percent of their projects expanding into long-term, multi-year partnerships.

Organizations who are interested in working with LaunchPad Lab for web development, application development, UX/UI design, or technology consulting services can contact the company here.

About LaunchPad Lab LaunchPad Lab is a Chicago-based software development agency that partners with businesses to transform their digital technology. Focused on using software to propel businesses forward, LaunchPad has helped hundreds of organizations unlock revenue and efficiency by transforming their technology.

About Nextpoint Nextpoint delivers powerful cloud-based technology that automates litigation workflows for all matters from eDiscovery to trial. Founded in 2001, Nextpoint continues to see rapid adoption of the company's industry-leading software by law firms, corporations and government agencies of all sizes. Nextpoint is committed to helping organizations simplify their litigation technology.

Contact: Rebecca Jasch Email: rebecca@launchpadlab.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/launchpad-lab-announces-the-sale-of-warroom-deposition-software-for-lawyers-to-nextpoint-301411344.html

SOURCE LaunchPad Lab

