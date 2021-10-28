CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Avenue Capital Supports Multi-City Educational Afterschool Program In Partnership With Baseball Hall Of Fame And Morgan Stanley

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC), a mission-driven affordable housing company, in partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum (Hall of Fame) and Morgan Stanley, launched afterschool programs at several of its properties. Based on the Hall of Fame's award-winning educational curriculum, the program provides an interactive learning experience. It teaches core-curriculum topics through the lens of baseball, engaging students in the material for maximum impact. The initiative is supported by a grant from Morgan Stanley that will fund a four-year effort to support students in low-income communities across the country.

The Lincoln Avenue Capital properties participating in the Hall of Fame's program include: Allapattah Gardens in Miami, FL; Orchard Place in Rochester, NY; Paddock on Park Row in Arlington, TX; Timber Sound in Orlando, FL; and Zephyr Pointe in Reno, NV—reaching students from third to eighth grade.

"Lincoln Avenue Capital does not just invest in properties. We invest in our communities for the long term," said Jeremy Bronfman, CEO of Lincoln Avenue Capital. "We are proud to be participating in this impactful educational program to strengthen the neighborhoods where we do business, in partnership with Morgan Stanley and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum."

For each program, the Hall of Fame has provided all necessary supplies and training for local partner educators and nonprofit representatives to successfully deliver engaging lessons. Courses will include Geography: Baseball Coast to Coast; Labor History: Hardballs and Handshakes; Health Science: Be A Superior Example (BASE); and Cultural Diversity: Diversity in the Dugout. Students will also learn about the inspiring stories of baseball and explore many of its key figures who have overcome challenges, including racial and gender discrimination. Lessons will also reinforce the importance of hard work and perseverance to reach one's goals.

"Morgan Stanley's support of educational outreach programs at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will provide resources and instruction to thousands of students throughout the United States," said Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch. "The Museum's award-winning education curriculum connects baseball with a large spectrum of subjects, engaging students and fostering lifelong learning. We are excited to begin educational programs at Lincoln Avenue Capital properties in Orlando and Miami, Arlington, Reno, and nearby Orchard Place, as we pursue our shared goal of helping students reach their full potential."

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Baseball Hall of Fame on this impactful program, as evidenced by participants and educators, and an increase in classroom engagement and performance," said Mike Mantle, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley. "The new Hall of Fame outreach initiatives serve as an expansion of successful educational programs funded over the past seven years in partnership with Morgan Stanley. It is an honor to bring innovative history and civics lessons to students. Many baseball greats have dedicated their post-ball careers to teaching youth, including Bun Hayes and Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn," Mantle added.

All programs will require students and instructors to wear masks.

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Capital is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for low-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a mission-driven organization with a portfolio that includes 88+ properties, comprising 15,000+ units and serving more than 43,000 residents across 14 states.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lincoln-avenue-capital-supports-multi-city-educational-afterschool-program-in-partnership-with-baseball-hall-of-fame-and-morgan-stanley-301411343.html

SOURCE Lincoln Avenue Capital

