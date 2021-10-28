CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Azzur Group Earns First Great Place To Work Certification™

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

HATBORO, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Group is proud to be Certified ™ by Great Place to Work ®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Azzur Group. This year, 84% of employees said it's a great place to work - 25 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification ™ isn't something that comes easily - it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Azzur Group is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"Azzur Group is dedicated to employee satisfaction and collectively embodying our four core values, and we are thrilled to announce our Great Place to Work certification," said Michael Khavinson , Chief Executive Officer of Azzur. "We are incredibly grateful for Azzurians across the country who continue to strive for excellence both in their commitment to clients, as well as one another."

Azzur Group holds steadfast to its four core values: Put Others First, Have Courage to Take Action, Take Personal Responsibility, and Have Fun. Rooted in these values, Azzurians take pride in their dedication to their clients, their communities, and one another. Regularly, Azzur Group employees from throughout the country are encouraged to gather either in person or virtually to celebrate each other's successes. And, with flexible PTO, members of the team can spend time volunteering in their communities. There are several ways that Azzur team members portray dedication to the community, including a multi-year campaign with ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), as well as volunteering at local food banks, running drives for homeless shelters, and cleaning up community parks and residential areas.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly.

WE'RE HIRING!Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: Azzur.com/careers .

About Azzur GroupFrom Discovery to Delivery ™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand ™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

About Great Place to Work Certification Great Place to Work ® Certification ™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work ®Great Place to Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All ™.

greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azzur-group-earns-first-great-place-to-work-certification-301411331.html

SOURCE Azzur Group, LLC

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Cognition Therapeutics Adds Public Company Financial And Operational Expertise To Board Of Directors With Appointment Of Ellen B. Richstone

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina (the "Company" or "Cognition"), today announced the addition of Ellen B. Richstone to the company's board of directors, where she will serve as the chair of the audit committee. Mrs. Richstone brings extensive financial and operational experience to Cognition's board, having served as chief financial officer and treasurer for Fortune 500 companies, and as a board member for companies in manufacturing and technology industries.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
savannahbusinessjournal.com

Nov. 2 - Barge Design Solutions recertified by Great Place to Work®

November 2, 2021 - Barge Design Solutions, Inc., has been certified as a great workplace for the fifth year in a row by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® (GPTW). Over each year participating in this process, Barge has seen a strong percentage of employees who agree the...
BUSINESS
legalnewsline.com

Robert E. O’Connor Earns Advanced Certificate from the International Group of P&I Clubs’ Qualification Program

Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP issued the following announcement on Oct. 28. Montgomery McCracken is pleased to announce that Robert “Bobby” E. O’Connor has completed Module 7 (Towage, Salvage, General Average & Wreck Removal) of the International Group of P&I Clubs (“International Group”) Qualification Program (“P&IQ”) with distinction. Having previously earned his Certificate for completing Modules 1-3, and having recently completed Modules 5 (Cargo Risks) and 6 (Collision, FFO & Pollution), each with distinction, Bobby has now earned his Advanced Diploma.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Azzur Group#Global Recognition At#Great Place To Work#Azzurians#Pto
The Associated Press

Medchart Named 2021 Great Place to Work® in Canada for Second Consecutive Year

TORONTO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2021-- Medchart is proud to announce that it has been certified as a 2021 Great Place to Work® Canada for the second year in a row after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. Medchart also earned the Great Place to Work award in specialized categories for Healthcare and Today’s Youth. The awards are based on direct feedback from employees, as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experiences and culture.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Atlassian Ranks Among Top 25 Companies Globally By Great Place To Work

Great Place to Work Institute also certified Atlassian as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in India. Atlassian Corporation Plc a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software and the maker of Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, and Trello, announced that it has been ranked 23rd in the World’s Best Workplaces 2021 by Great Place to Work. In India, the company is also certified as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces and ranked in the ‘Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2021′ by the Great Place to Work Institute. Atlassian, which has a world-class R&D center in Bengaluru, has been recognised for its efforts in creating a culture where regardless of where employees are located across the globe, they feel connected to the company, its values, and their work.
BUSINESS
wsgw.com

SC Johnson Listed as Great Place to Work

A global comapny with a Bay City location has been named one of the top 25 best places to work in the world. In Fortune magazine’s 25 World’s Best Workplaces, SC Johnson ranked seventh for 2021. It’s the seventh year in a row the company has been named to the list. The 25 global leaders were selected from organizations that participated in Great Place to Work’s employee survey process, representing the voices of 19.8 million employees worldwide. The 25 World’s Best Workplaces stood out for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplaces that are fair and equal for all.
BAY CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
kenosha.com

Safety first: Birchwood Foods wins Best Place to Work Award

Brooks has spent more than 25 years in professional communications, from covering local sports and business for the Kenosha News to more than a decade in the beer industry to launching his own communications firm. The Marquette University graduate is associate editor for Kenosha.com. Birchwood Foods winning the Kenosha Area...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
TheStreet

Pierpoint Launches Sister Company: Parasolve, For Smart Software Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierpoint International is proud to announce our new sister company, Parasolve. As a premier RPO Solutions provider, we have experienced first hand the power of digital solutions, this being parallel to our several partnerships with high tech companies in Silicon Valley and all across the globe.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Hone Raises $16 Million In Series A To Revolutionize The Corporate Training Industry

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Defining the next generation of corporate learning experiences with a unique platform for people skills development, Hone has successfully raised $16 million USD in Series A financing. The round was led by F-Prime Capital with participation from Cowboy Ventures, NextGen Venture Partners, Slack Fund, Gaingels, Swift Ventures, and SemperVirens. The funding will be used to strengthen Hone's platform capabilities for live online training and to build out Hone's go-to-market team. As part of the round, John Lin of F-Prime Capital will join the board.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

2021 American Free Enterprise Medal Awarded To Ray Titus, CEO And Founder Of United Franchise Group

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce Ray Titus, CEO, and founder of United Franchise Group, is the 2021 American Free Enterprise Medalist of the Year. The American Free Enterprise Medal was established by Palm Beach Atlantic University to recognize individuals whose hard work and achievement exemplify the best of the American free enterprise system. Titus will be the 35 th recipient of the award, an especially cherished honor since this year also marks the 35 th anniversary of United Franchise Group.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Flora Growth Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Vessel Brand, Entering US Cannabis Consumer Technology Market & Strengthening Management Team

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement in respect of the previously announced acquisition of 100% of Vessel Brand Inc. ("Vessel"). As set forth below, upon the closing of the transaction, Flora will acquire Vessel for aggregate consideration of US$30M, consisting of a combination of cash and the issuance of Flora common shares .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Genasys Inc. Partners With Danimex Communications to Expand Critical Communications Systems Sales In Africa

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (GNSS) , the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced a strategic distributor partnership with Danimex Communications A/S (Danimex), an award-winning distributor of communication solutions and equipment throughout Africa and the Middle East. Headquartered in Sonderborg, Denmark, Danimex has more than 30 years of experience representing, distributing and selling advanced communications systems.
BUSINESS
PCWorld

Get ready to earn 7 different AWS certifications with this $19 bundle

Certified Amazon Web Services professionals can make a lot of money. For example, AWS Solutions Architects earn salaries north of $150k per year. Want a slice of that pie? Then get trained — and quickly, too — with The Premier All AWS Certification Training Bundle, available right now for just $19.
COMPUTERS
hines.com

One Museum Place Awarded WELL Platinum, RESET and LEED Platinum Certifications

(SHANGHAI) – Hines, the international real estate firm, today announced that One Museum Place has been awarded WELL Platinum by the International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™). The prestigious distinction was awarded through IWBI’s WELL Building Standard™ (WELL), which is the premier building standard to focus on enhancing people’s health and wellness through the buildings where we live, work and play.
REAL ESTATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Melinda Jennings Earns NAR’s Military Relocation Professional Certification

Company Name: Honey Bee Realty powered by Keller Williams. Melinda Jennings Earns NAR’s Military Relocation Professional Certification. Professional Expertise in Military Benefits, the Relocation Process, and Support. Jefferson City, MO, October 25, 2021 — Melinda Jennings with Honey Bee Realty powered by Keller Williams has been awarded the nationally recognized...
MILITARY
Jonesboro Sun

Local financial professional earns national certification

NEWPORT — Josh Brandt, Assistant Vice President and Trust Operations Officer with Merchants and Planters Trust Department, was recently awarded the Certified Trust & Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) professional certification from the American Bankers Association. The CTFA certification is awarded to those who demonstrate excellence in the field of wealth management...
NEWPORT, AR
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy