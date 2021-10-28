UCI honored for producing the most Gilman Scholarship recipients in the past 20 years

Congratulations to Sarah Whitehouse, a Suffield High School senior, who has qualified as a semifinalist in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. As one of approximately 16,000 high school seniors who are semifinalists, Sarah has the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships, worth nearly $30 million, that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
