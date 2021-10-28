CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCI honored for producing the most Gilman Scholarship recipients in the past 20 years

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs has recognized UCI for being a top producer of Gilman Scholars in the past 20 years for the large institution category. The Benjamin A. Gilman International...

