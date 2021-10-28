UCI honored for producing the most Gilman Scholarship recipients in the past 20 years

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs is proud to announce the 20th anniversary of the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program. Throughout its 20-year history, the Department of State’s Gilman Program has reshaped study abroad to make it more accessible and inclusive for American students by providing scholarships to outstanding U.S. undergraduate students who, due to financial constraints, might not otherwise participate. Since the program’s inception in 2001, more than 34,000 Gilman Scholars from all U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and other U.S. territories have studied or interned in more than 155 countries around the globe.

