WHYSDOM Recognized In REI's Top 100 Technology Companies

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

OZARK, Mo., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, The Revenue Enablement Institute™ (REI) has chosen WHYSDOM as one of the top 100 technology companies providing the tools that help companies transform their commercial models to grow revenue, profit, and firm value. WHYSDOM ranks alongside other companies at the forefront of advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning. Companies like Oracle, Salesforce, and Adobe. Together this group of 100 is fast becoming the indispensable tech stack for the 21 st century.

REI's expert faculty of academics and practitioners conducted a comprehensive analysis of the growth technology landscape using their proprietary Revenue Enablement Ecosystem SM - a model designed to unlock the potential of technology to make selling more digital, data-driven, measurable, and most importantly profitable. The output of this model is the REI Top 100.

According to Bruce Rogers, REI Managing Director, "Today, sales teams are under intense pressure to sell virtually and find new ways to intercept the buyer in the digital space. This has forced revenue growth leaders to transform their commercial models and reconfigure their tech stack to adapt to this new digital buying reality. That's what prompted us to create the REI Top 100. It's a guide to the best and brightest technologies currently available."

He goes on to say that "WHYSDOM is an example of a company that is responding to this new reality. They capture and analyze data from mobile devices and social listening to create a more accurate 360 view of prospects. This enables WHYSDOM to engage during the moments that matter by intercepting prospects where they are - physically, on the web, and along the buying journey - and when it's the best time to engage them."

Bob Noble, CEO of WHYSDOM commented, "We are honored to be part of the REI Top 100. It's a testament to the outcomes we deliver for our clients to reduce media waste by using our platform to engage only with their most valuable prospects."

WHYSDOM is a precision targeting intelligence and outreach platform that harnesses the power of predictive analytics and behavioral data for enterprises looking to solve their biggest challenges. The company provides proprietary solutions at the intersection of adtech and martech by combining three sciences at scale--location, behavior, and social- into one transformative marketing system to deliver precision targeting using contextually relevant messages.

CONTACT: Kate RenfrowWHYSDOM 417-496-1441 kate@whysdom.com

Additional images available upon request.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whysdom-recognized-in-reis-top-100-technology-companies-301411312.html

SOURCE WHYSDOM

