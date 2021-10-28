IIROC Trading Halt - RPX

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement in respect of the previously announced acquisition of 100% of Vessel Brand Inc. ("Vessel"). As set forth below, upon the closing of the transaction, Flora will acquire Vessel for aggregate consideration of US$30M, consisting of a combination of cash and the issuance of Flora common shares .

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO