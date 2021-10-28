CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German on trial for castrating men on his kitchen table

By The Associated Press
Derrick
 6 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — A German electrician went on trial Thursday...

www.thederrick.com

Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man ‘shocked’ as house he owned for 30 years sold without his knowledge

A man was shocked to discover the house he had owned for 30 years had been sold without his knowledge while he was working away.Reverend Mike Hall had been in North Wales when he received a phone call from neighbours in August who told him someone had turned the lights on inside the property in Luton.He drove back early the following morning to find the locks had been changed at his terraced home, which had been completely stripped of all furnishings, and a builder working inside.Mr Hall called the police but the builder went to fetch the new owner’s...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Man attacks McDonald’s employees and smashes Covid barrier after being told to wear mask

An angry customer in Sydney smashed a Covid-19 barrier at a McDonald’s outlet last week after being asked by the cashier to wear a face mask. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Sydney came out of over 100 days of Covid lockdown last month, but face masks are still mandatory indoors. All people in the state of New South Wales over the age of 12 are required to wear a face mask in an indoor area of premises other than a place of residence.In the video, believed to have been filmed at the eatery on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

US Marshals draw guns on young mother and her 3-month-old baby after knocking on wrong apartment

Knocking on the wrong door seldom has any serious consequences, but when several armed US Marshals knocked on a young mother’s front door it left her frightened for her and her baby’s life. “I cracked the door open and they pushed the door open and pushed me and my baby out of the way. They are holding us at gunpoint, screaming, there is a gun about a foot away from her face,” she said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Nine firefighters dead in Brazil cave collapse

Brazilian authorities said Sunday that nine firefighters had died in a cave after the roof collapsed while they were training inside. The accident occurred as a group of 26 firefighters were on a training exercise in a cave near the city of Altinopolis, the Sao Paulo fire department said on Twitter. "There were 9 dead and one person rescued. There are no more victims at the site," it said. Earlier, officials had said there were three dead and six missing. The identities of the victims were not disclosed.
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

Raid on alleged Brazil bank robbers leaves 25 dead: police

Twenty-five alleged members of a gang of Brazilian bank robbers were killed Sunday in a vast police operation in Minas Gerais state, a police source told AFP. "There are 25 criminals who have died, and no injuries," a federal highway police source told AFP. The operation by 50 officers, in conjunction with the Military Police, took place near the city of Varginha. Then, "when we started the operation, we were shot at, so the military had to respond to the unjust attack to protect their lives," Lieutenant Colonel Rodolfo Morotti Fernandes, commander of the Police Special Operations Battalion, told a briefing in Minas Gerais.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Family had to say goodbye to child battling suspected hospital bug, inquiry told

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry is investigating the construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow. A father has told how his family were called in around four times to say a final goodbye to his cancer patient daughter as she fought an infection he suspects was linked to the hospital environment.
HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

21-Story Building in Nigeria Suddenly Crumbles

A 21-story building in Lagos, Nigeria, collapsed on Monday, and dozens are feared trapped, reports CNN. The building was in the Ikoyi neighborhood, an affluent area known for luxury apartments. According to Olu Apata, a nearby resident and president of the Nigerian Bar Association, the building has been under construction for two years. “I thought it was an earthquake when I rushed out of my apartment just after 3 p.m.,” said Apata. “I felt the building move and knew something was wrong.” Hundreds of people were seen rummaging through the rubble in an attempt to rescue those in the building. Passerby Rashid Olamilekan allegedly had to pull three construction workers out from the slabs of concrete. After a long delay, the Nigerian Red Cross has begun to assist with the collapse, which was not an anomaly; one expert told CNN that over 1,000 buildings could potentially collapse in Lagos.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Facebook cancels 937 accounts linked to Nicaragua government

Meta Platforms, the company that runs Facebook said Monday it has canceled 937 accounts linked to the government of Nicaragua and the Sandinista party of President Daniel Ortega Meta said it also removed 140 deceptive pages, 24 groups and 363 Instagram accounts for violating the company’s policy against “coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign or government entity.” Meta said it was a classic example of a “troll farm," which it defined as attempts “to corrupt or manipulate public discourse by using fake accounts to ... mislead people about who’s behind them.” The firm said the...
INTERNET
Washington Post

Brazilian police kill 25 people in warlike operation against criminal group

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian police killed at least 25 people in a warlike operation against a heavily armed criminal gang on Sunday, marking a violent escalation in the country’s ongoing struggle against sophisticated criminal groups staging elaborate bank heists in southern Brazil. Authorities said they launched the operation after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Collapsed Nigerian building had permit for 15 floors, not 21

Authorities in Nigeria have arrested the owner of a high-rise apartment building in the country's largest city that suddenly collapsed, killing at least 14 people and leaving dozens still missing Tuesday beneath the rubble. Nine people have been pulled out alive, an official said, but relatives were angry at what they called the slow pace of the rescue effort that began hours after the collapse on Monday.Meanwhile, officials said the property's developers had added six more floors than what was originally approved under their building permit in the city of Lagos fueling speculation that the additional weight could...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Cambodian court sentences autistic teenager for Telegram posts

A Cambodian court sentenced an autistic teenager to eight months in prison on Monday, with part of the term suspended, for sending Telegram messages that were deemed insulting to the government, his mother said. Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Monday sentenced him to eight months in prison, under incitement charges and for insulting public officials.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

New York food delivery workers mobilize against attacks, theft

"A colleague needs help to recover his bicycle!" says a message in the WhatsApp group of the Delivery Boys United, a team of food delivery workers in New York who are organizing to defend themselves following attacks and thefts. Vicente Carrasco, a 39-year-old from Mexico, formed the group in March after he was assaulted. They aim to protect themselves and their electric bikes, which cost around $3,000 and, along with their phones, are their livelihoods. Every night after a long day riding around the Big Apple, Carrasco and other "deliveristas," mostly men, meet under the Queensboro Bridge on the Manhattan side of the East River where they wait to come to the aid of any colleague in trouble. "If there is a bicycle stolen with GPS we follow it," he tells AFP, stressing they never go alone.
PUBLIC SAFETY

