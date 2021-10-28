CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

SAM backup configuration

By Bill Hassell
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

If you are using SAM for file backup, the default settings for tape have been obsolete for a long time. The default values were...

community.hpe.com

Comments / 0

Related
linuxfoundation.org

Error on Lesson chapter 03: INSTALLATION AND CONFIGURATION

When presenting Installing with kubeadm, it gives an example using the Weave network:. The problem is the linked resource is not available. But looking for the latest release, it seems that it provides daemonset manifests for older kubernetes versions. Is still been used?. As I've been working with calico, but...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Configure HP Aruba 2530G acl to permit NTP

I am running HP Aruba 2530G with 16.10 firmware and am stuck at configuring ACLs to permit udp/123 for time synchronisation. Sophos Firewall is handling routing between VLANs via InterVLAN routing. The 2530G connects to one of the ports on the FW. The NTP server is located on another VLAN...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Unable to configure vRNI vCenter Plugin

We've successfully deployed the vCenter Plugin for vRealize Network Insight, if we try to configure it we get this error message:. Our vRNI instance is working fine, we do not have any issues. Any idea ?. Thanks.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

Configuring multiple DHCP scopes via single layer 3 interface

Configuring multiple DHCP scopes via single layer 3 interface. I am running PanOS 10.1.0 vm image. Devices are connected as mentioned below. Firewall E1/2 ---> L3 switch ---> Vlan 10, Vlan 20. I would really appreciate if some can tell me how to configure two DHCP scopes for Vlan 10...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dlt#Lto#Checkpointfreq
redhat.com

Configuring Java applications to use Cryostat

Cryostat is a profiling and monitoring tool that leverages the JDK Flight Recorder (JFR) framework already present in your HotSpot JVM applications. Cryostat provides an in-cluster collection hub for easy and secure access to your JDK Flight Recorder data from outside of the cluster. This article follows our recent announcement...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

HP Smart Storage RAID Configuration

I have a DL380 Gen10 with 4 SATA drives which I was able to create a RAID 5 Array. These drives are connected to an Smart Storage P816i-a SR Controller. I also have 2 SSD drives connected to the Intel Adapter. THe problem is that in the Storage Administrator I...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Configure or Disable Kiosk Mode in Windows 10

Assigned Access (or kiosk mode) on Windows 10 is a feature that enables administrators to restrict the usage of a specific machine to only a select few purposes by converting it into a kiosk device. Typically, you'll see such as the kiosks at the airports or PCs that are used to display digital signage.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

How to configure an email alert ?

I would like to ask you for help as I will want to configure the alerts of my HPE Proliant ML110 server with sending by e-mail. Since the ILO configuration, it does not seem free because it asks me for a license key ... Is there another way to get...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
TechRadar

Microsoft 365 will soon offer extra security configuration

Microsoft is working to enable users of Microsoft Defender for Office 365 to customize a new authentication mechanism in a bid to further extend its anti-spoofing protection. Named Authenticated Received Chain (ARC), Microsoft has already enabled the new authentication mechanism for all Office 365 hosted mailboxes to help preserve authentication results even when an email hops through multiple intermediaries.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Configure a Two-Node High Availability Cluster on Linux

This article will help you learn how to setup/configure a High-Availability (HA) cluster on Linux/Unix based systems. Cluster is nothing but a group of computers (called nodes/members) to work together to execute a task. Basically there are four types of clusters available, which are Storage Cluster, High-availability Cluster, Load-balancing Cluster, and HIGH-Performance Computing Cluster. In production, HA (High-Availability) and LB (Load Balancing) Clusters are the most deployed cluster types in the clustered environment. They offer, uninterrupted availability of services/data as they can be (for eg: web services) to the end-user community. HA Cluster configurations are sometimes grouped into two subsets: (Active-active and Active-passive).
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Docker in Fedora 34: How to Install and Configure

Docker is an open-source containerization platform. It enables developers to package applications into containers—standardized executable components combining application source code with the operating system (OS) libraries and dependencies required to run that code in any environment. In this guide, we are going to explore various options to install and configure...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

ILO Amplifier Pack 2.0

Recently deployed ILO Amplifier Pack 1.95 to have a look at it, but noticed today that there is a 2.0 version out. Current installation has no internet access, so updating will have to be done manually. But for some reason i cannot find a file that lets me upgrade from...
COMPUTERS
Macworld

How to expertly configure and fine-tune your MacBook Pro’s display

Apple’s new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro are made for professionals whose work puts extra demands on a computer. A lot of that work involves content that that needs to match a specific color space. To address those needs, Apple includes color reference modes that work with the MacBook Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR display.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Backup Windows 11

Windows 11 offers several easily accessible methods for backing up your files and system. With nearly 40-60% of small businesses losing data each year, backing up files is more important than ever. And we’ve created a simple step-by-step guide to help you do just that. Using OneDrive to Backup Windows...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: VCSA 6.5 Backup failed

I am trying to backup the VCSA 6.5. but getting failed multiple times. Giving error of BackupManager encountered an exception. Please check logs. I have also checked logs but didn't understand the exact problem. If anyone is facing same then help. Thanks & Regards, Mayur Parmar, Blog: www.masteringvmware.com. 0 Kudos.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Performance Impact of a Failed disk in a RAID 10 Array

Performance Impact of a Failed disk in a RAID 10 Array. We have a failed disk that is being replaced under warranty. In the meantime is there anything we can do about the performace degradation?. The failed drive is one of six 900 GB SAS HDDs in a RAID 10...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

transceiver information on web interface

How to find transceiver information in switch without CLI?. Along interface, a port with a SFP module plugged in appears just like an empty one. Only in log I find some event "SFP plugged". Tags:. 0 Kudos. 3 REPLIES. HPE Pro. Re: transceiver information on web interface. Hello @ecorec,. Can...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE StoreVirtual Rebuild after 3 failed disks

I have a StoreVirtual 4530 that has had 3 failed disks. As such all data is lost and there is nothing left but to rebuild from base up. This was part of a raid pair and the other one is still working fortunatly. I get i need to rebuild the...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

HP ProLiant MicroServer no video

Hello, I have an HP ProLiant Microserver Gen 7 N36L and when I turn it on it doesn't show any video on the screen and keyboard lights doesn't turn on. Then power supply fan and the back fan are spinning and the HDDs are on. The HP logo led and the HDD led are off. The network led is blinking green. I tried changing che CMOS battery and reseating the ram, but no luck.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy