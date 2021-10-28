Late score gets West Union past North Adams 34-31

North Adams senior running back Avery Anderson looks for running room against the West Union defense in SOIL action from Friday, Oct. 22. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The final night of the regular season in the Southern Ohio Independent League saw Freedom Field in West Union hosting a rivalry game between the home standing Dragons and the North Adams Green Devils. The contest would not have any effect on the final SOIL standings, but the two teams still put on a show for their fans in a game that was not decided until the final minutes.

“Our league has been full of great games this season with great local rivalries and this was another great one between two good teams,” said West Union head coach Scott McFarland.

In the Oct. 22 battle, the Dragons held what looked like a comfortable halftime lead at 20-8 but the Devils had other ideas about the second half. North Adams began the scoring in the second half with a field goal that cut the West Union lead to nine but a Jaden Cockrell TD run pushed the Dragons’ lead back out to 26-11.

The Devils answered with an impressive 16-play drive that culminated in an Avery Anderson scoring run and the visitors were back within 26-17 as the third quarter closed. After the North Adams defense forced a turnover on downs, it was Anderson finding paydirt again and a successful two-point conversion made it 26-25. The Dragons fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Devils capitalized with a touchdown with four minutes to go to take their first lead of the night at 31-26.

To add to the fourth quarter excitement, West Union’s Cockrell fielded the kickoff after the Devils took the lead and returned it all the way to the North Adams 3-yard line. From there, Chris Steed took it across for the touchdown and a two-point conversion made it 34-31 West Union with 3:30 left. When the Devils got the ball back, they moved down the field, aided by a couple of penalties on the Dragons, making it to the West Union 30. There, in the game’s final minute, the West Union defense made a stand and stopped the Devils on fourth down to preserve the hard-fought three-point victory.

“I was proud of how our team kept fighting after giving up the lead,” said Coach McFarland. “One play can change a game and (Jaden) Cockrell’s kick return was huge. It was an exciting way to complete our regular season.”

With the regular season in the rear view mirror, Saturday, Oct. 30 will be championship night in the SOIL, with the games being played at North Adams. At 5 p.m. the Devils will face Southern Buckeye in the Rose Bowl and then the SOIL Super Bowl title game will pit West Union vs. Peebles for the second consecutive season, with the Indians looking to defend their crown.