SnowRunner has today launched its October 20 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and additions with this patch. To what is likely no one’s surprise, this game update mainly looks to fix a myriad of bugs players have been experiencing. Though with that being said, the behavior of things like cranes has been vastly improved, and the engine sounds for the Jeep Wrangler have been properly updated. These aren’t anything crazy, but hey, who’s complaining? Without further adieu, here’s everything new with SnowRunner in its October 20 update!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO