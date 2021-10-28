Distillations: A glorious sausage fest at Rosamunde — win or lose

Dad was both a full-time plumber, and a part-time farmer. As a kid, besides a large garden, we had a milk cow, a beef calf, several pigs and some chickens. Around Thanksgiving each year, Dad hired a man to help him slaughter and butcher one or two pigs as well as the calf. Portions of the pigs—hams, side meat, etc.--would be salted down and hung in our smoke house. Fatty portions would be boiled outside in the big black cast-iron pot and rendered into lard—part of the “basic” food group in the rural South. On an historical note, when my parents were kids a century ago, the average American was eating about 1 pound of lard per month! Now, Americans eat about 5 pounds of sugar per month! Mom and Dad worked together to make sausage and liver-mush, a so-called “poor man’s pate.” Needless to say, watching these annual food preparations was an amazing adventure, and one I’ll never forgot.

