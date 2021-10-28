CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Mitt Romney dresses as Ted Lasso for Halloween

By Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz, The Hill
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cx5pl_0cfetJVQ00

( The Hill ) — Sen. Mitt Romney is adding some pep — and a mustache — to the upper chamber, debuting a “Ted Lasso”-inspired costume for Halloween.

The Utah Republican posted an image of himself on Thursday dressed as the Apple TV show’s earnest protagonist, complete with a Lasso-ism or two, and a little “Friday Night Lights”:

Jason Sudeikis , who stars as Lasso, frequently portrayed Romney on “Saturday Night Live” during the then-GOP presidential nominee’s 2012 White House bid.

It’s not the first time that a member of the Romney clan has gotten in the Halloween spirit.

Back in 2019, the 74-year-old lawmaker’s grandson, Thomas Romney, dressed as “Pierre Delecto.” The fictional French figure was the name of Romney’s online alter ego that he used for a Twitter account.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
primetimer.com

Jason Sudeikis indicates he isn't a fan of Mitt Romney's Ted Lasso costume

Sudeikis, who played Romney on SNL, has been liking numerous tweets of people dressed as Coach Lasso for Halloween, including Ryan Seacrest. But Sudeikis has yet to like any of Romney's tweets as Lasso from Thursday. Sudeikis also liked former SNL writer/producer Alex Baze's tweet in response to Romney: “The scariest thing he could think of was kindness.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jason Sudeikis Provides Somewhat Of A Response To Mitt Romney As Ted Lasso

Mitt Romney’s flurry of tweets of him dressed as Ted Lasso culminated in one directed at Jason Sudeikis. “After 10 years, I’m finally returning the favor. How was my Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis?” Romney wrote of the comedian, who once portrayed him on Saturday Night Live. After 10 years, I’m finally returning the favor. How was my @TedLasso, @JasonSudeikis? pic.twitter.com/LpYd2koEsh — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021 Sudeikis doesn’t tweet, but did “like” a post from Alex Baze, a former writer for Saturday Night Live, per TVLine. “The scariest thing he could think of was kindness,” Baze wrote. Sudeikis also has been liking a...
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

Mitt Romney roasted for dumb billionaire defense

Music journalist Brian "B-Dot" Miller and former Trump Org exec Barbara Res join MSNBC's Ari Melber for Fallback Friday, an irreverent segment on The Beat. The trio discuss Mitt Romney's weird analogy to slam the billionaire tax plan, Facebook's new name and more.Oct. 29, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Daily Beast

Seth Meyers Drags Romney and Sinema for ‘Ruining’ ‘Ted Lasso’

Seth Meyers spent 12-and-a-half minutes of his last Late Night of the week on Thursday breaking down just how much of a “shit-covered, ass-over-tea kettle clusterfuck” the Democrats’ attempt to pass President Joe Biden’s social safety net expansion has become. But he started by drawing attention to the weirdest thing that happened in Washington today.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mitt Romney dresses up as Ted Lasso and gives biscuits to ‘boss’ Sinema in bizarre series of social media posts

Republican Utah Senator and 2012 Presidential nominee Mitt Romney dressed up as Ted Lasso of Apple TV+ and gave biscuits to DemocraticArizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema in a bizarre series of social media posts. Mr Romney tweeted out a gif on Thursday morning of himself walking out of his office, tapping a sign saying “believe” along with the caption “If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts – you can’t lose”. In a subsequent post, Mr Romney catches a football while walking through the halls of Congress, tweeting: “Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Mitt Romney Plays Ted Lasso In Twitter Bit With Kyrsten Sinema

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) dressed up as Ted Lasso for a series of tweets he said was a warmup for Halloween weekend but quickly took on a different meaning because they feature Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ). “Biscuits with the boss,” Romney wrote in one tweet, adding, “She’s one tough cookie.” She’s one tough cookie. pic.twitter.com/VMzPiHk5YX — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021 Sinema is at the center of negotiations by the White House and Democrats over a cornerstone of Joe Biden’s agenda to expand the social safety net and combat climate change. With no votes to spare in the 50-50 Senate, Sinema and Sen....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Mitt Romney
floridapolitics.com

Mitt Romney to speak at FSU

Romney remains an unpopular figure among some Republican circles. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney will speak at Florida State University next week as part of FSU’s Strengthening American Democracy speaker series. Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, is among the toughest Republican critics of former President Donald Trump. The speaker series...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Republican#Apple#Tedlasso#Gop#French#Twitter
Washington Examiner

For Democrats, all Republicans are Trump

In 2012, sitting Vice President Joe Biden, the current president and leader of the Democratic Party, told a crowd that Mitt Romney wanted to restore slavery and enslave black people. If Biden could say something that completely deranged and defamatory about such an inoffensive politician as Romney, then whom will...
POTUS
The Guardian

Republican Adam Kinzinger: I’ll fight Trumpism ‘cancer’ outside Congress

The Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger said on Sunday he would fight the “cancer” of Trumpism outside the congressional GOP, after he retires from the House next year. “In the House you can fight to try to tell the truth,” the Illinois representative said, speaking to ABC’s This Week. “You can fight against the cancer in the Republican party of lies, of conspiracy, of dishonesty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deseret News

Can anyone beat Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024?

Former President Donald Trump remains the favored candidate to win the Republican nomination in 2024 should he run, and he’s confident it’s his if he wants it. “If I do run, I think that I’ll do extremely well,” Trump told Yahoo Finance in an interview earlier this month. “I’m not only looking at polls, I’m looking at the enthusiasm.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
White House
Deadline

Bad Night For Joe Biden As Republican Glenn Youngkin Wins Virginia; New Jersey Governor Wants “Every Vote” Counted In Tight Race

SEVENTH UPDAE, 9:41 PM PT: “This is the announcement that Joe Biden will not be happy to hear and shows how incredibly divided this country is,” said CNN’s Jake Tapper as the cable newser called the Virginia gubernatorial election for Republican Glenn Youngkin. While Democrat Terry McAuliffe has not yet conceded his latest bid for his old job, CNN followed MSNBC in pegging Youngkin as the Old Dominion’s new chief executive just before 9:30 PM PT. The Associated Press called the race for Youngkin at 9:37 PM PT. In a trend that was pretty clear for most of the night, Youngkin...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Post

Only Geraldo Rivera can change Fox News

Your comments last week about “Patriot Purge,” your colleague Tucker Carlson’s three-part series on the Jan. 6 riots, were blunt and devastating. The suggestion in the trailer for the series that the riot was a “false flag” operation was, as you rightly pointed out, “bulls---.”. Opinions to start the day,...
TV & VIDEOS
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

2K+
Followers
960
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy