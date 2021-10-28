CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida teacher investigated, accused of making boys clean ‘untidy’ restroom

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
OSCEOLA, Fla. — A schoolteacher in Florida has been removed from her classroom after allegations that the educator made boys clean a bathroom.

The alleged incident happened at Celebration K-8.

Principal Rhonda McMahon told parents in a message that a group of third-grade boys was told to clean a restroom after they left it “very untidy,” WFTV reported.

McMahon also said the situation was reported to Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Osceola County School Board Member Jon Arguello said parents have contacted him, worried about not having protection for the students as they cleaned. The alleged incident happened two months after the school was shut briefly due to COVID-19 infections.

He also said the incident is part of a bigger problem at county schools.

“We don’t have enough paraprofessionals. We don’t have enough custodians. We don’t have enough bus drivers,” Arguello told WFTV. “To ignore that leads to situations like this. I know they’re going to say it’s an isolated incident, but it’s not.”

The name of the teacher was not released.

