What if I told you that there’s a middle-ground solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?. Israel retains the pre-1967 borders (the Green Line), the Palestinian Authority (PA) controls all the West Bank as a full state and the two states build an interstate confederation between themselves, like the European Union’s structure, with the help of the U.S. and the multitude of groups that already foster relationships between Israelis and Palestinians. This new union, possibly the “Abrahamic Union” (AU), as interfaith activist Yakov Nagen put it, could become the facilitator of the countries’ economic, social and political relationship. Israel and the PA would have their individual domestic and foreign policies, but the AU would allow for greater coordination on economic, defense and foreign policy.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 7 DAYS AGO