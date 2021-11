Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney got a first taste of life as a football owner as they jetted in to the UK and went to straight to Maidenhead to watch Wrexham's latest match. Sportsmail reported that the Hollywood pair, who invested £2million when they finalised the deal to buy Wrexham in February, would be travelling over from the United States this week to watch their first match since purchasing the club in February.

