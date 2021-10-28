CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Canada On Claypool: ‘He Has The Ability To Do Some Different Things Because Of His Skillset’

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers certainly need to start getting more splash plays out of second year wide receiver Chase Claypool moving forward into the regular season and that topic has been a huge one coming out of the team’s bye week. On Thursday, Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada held his weekly media...

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs. Browns Week 8 Recap: PFF Snap Totals & Grades

The Pittsburgh Steelers did just enough to get the 15-10 win in Cleveland in a low scoring game and improve to 4-3 coming off the bye week! In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus and takeaways from watching the film. Let’s start with the offense:. Steelers...
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Week 8 Steelers Vs Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kickoff in Cleveland against the Browns for the first time since the heartbreak of the 2020 postseason wildcard game. Both teams are fighting to not be last place in the AFC North in this game, as the winner will hold the edge for third place. Both teams are coming off of rested, as the Steelers had their bye week and the Browns played on Thursday night the week prior.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Get Revenge On Browns In 15-10 Win

In what may have been their best defensive game of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 15-10 to win their first divisional game of the season. The Steelers won the toss and deferred. The Browns offense opened with possession, and they got to work quickly. After a four yard completion to TE Austin Hooper, RB Nick Chubb ran for 14 yards and a first down. On third and six, Mayfield hit WR Rashard Higgins over the middle for a first down and put them in Steelers territory at the Pittsburgh 35. After a completion to TE Harrison Bryant and a run by WR Jarvis Landry, the Browns had first and goal at the Pittsburgh 8. After an incompletion to Hooper and a one-yard gain by Chubb, Mayfield was sacked by OLB T.J. Watt and DE Cam Heyward and the Browns had to settle for a 30-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Steelers Use RPOs To Seal Win Over Browns

RPOs, run-pass options, have become a huge part of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense over the last month. It’s one of several reasons why this offense has gotten better. Still far from perfect with plenty of warts and flaws. But it’s given Ben Roethlisberger control over the offense and reduced negativity, getting them out of some ugly looks to run in.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
Steelers Depot

Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Black And Gold Halloween

How many of you honestly expected the Steelers to beat the Browns in Cleveland? A Halloween game played in a city known for a “disproportionately high number of serial killers and psychopaths…” The Vegas line favored the Browns by 4.5 points. The Steelers offense struggling for an identity. The defense runover by back-up running backs in consecutive games. That same defense now facing the feared Nick Chubb and the Browns league leading rushing attack. Besides, Cleveland’s orange and brown color scheme fit perfectly with the holiday. Complete with Myles Garrett arriving at the stadium clad as the Grim Reaper with the lengthy list of every quarterback he’s sacked. The Browns had the Steelers set up for slaughter.
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Note Dame
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRC

Former Bengals coach Lewis lands job as head coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has found a new job. Lewis and Jeff Fisher have been selected to lead the National and American teams for the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The 10th annual game will take place on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in California. It will be the 10th edition of the postseason all-star game featuring draft-eligible college football players.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy