The final season of black-ish has added a real-life icon to its lineup. On Thursday, the show announced via social media that former First Lady Michelle Obama will be making a guest appearance on the eighth and final season of the ABC comedy. “#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @michelleobama join us as an upcoming guest star,” reads the Instagram caption of a photo of Mrs. Obama with the black-ish cast. While details on Mrs. Obama’s appearance are few, this isn’t the first time she’s appeared on a popular sitcom. The former First Lady also guest starred on the sixth-season finale of Parks and Recreation. The final season of black-ish is set for sometime in 2022.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO