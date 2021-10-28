Photos: Rooftop Regale

Made with: Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur, Turbinado, Lemon Juice, and Apple Cider. “It uses Captain Morgan Spiced Rum which everyone knows; Domaine de Canton which is a very popular ginger liqueur; Turbinado syrup which is essentially simply syrup made with brown sugar; lemon juice and apple cider. We build it in the shaker so we shake it and strain it into a snifter glass that we rim with simple syrup and apple pie spice. When you’re drinking it you smell all of the vanilla, nutmeg, and clove that goes into the drink itself. That, plus the apple cider and then the apple pie spiced rim, you really get hit with so many Fall smells. Every sip you get all of the spice, a little bit of sweetness from the turbinado and apple cider. I mean, it really is a spice barrel in a cup. When I took that first sip, I felt like I should be on a snowy mountain.”

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO