Here's What You Missed From 'Squid Game's English Subtitles

By Althea Legaspi
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s Squid Game — a South Korean show in which working-class people compete in life or death children’s games — may be the streamer’s most popular show of all time, but it has gotten some knocks when it comes to its English subtitles, which some say miss crucial cultural...

Slate

The Hardest Squid Game Scene to Dub in English Was Not One You’d Expect

The protagonist of the Netflix megahit Squid Game is Seong Gi-hun, an indebted gambler and absentee father who screams, sweats, and strains his way through the very intense experience of watching hundreds of people get straight-up killed—while trying to avoid being killed, and retain some sense of ethics and loyalty, to boot. It’s a juicy role for the Korean actor Lee Jung-jae. But we wondered: what was it like to voice Gi-hun in English for the many people who watched Squid Game with the dubbing option turned on? So we asked the voice actor Greg Chun, a veteran of video games and anime who spoke to Slate from his studio in Los Angeles. Our conversation—on the hardest Squid Game scene to dub, the controversy around the Korean-to-English translation, and his time working on Call of Duty—has been edited and condensed for clarity.
COMICS
womansday.com

Netflix's Squid Game May Be A Whole Different Show (If You're Relying On Subtitles)

There's a reason that the term "lost in translation" exists, but usually it isn't so on the nose in its meaning. As the Netflix series Squid Game continues to pick up popularity on the streaming service, a relatively big issue has come up: the Korean-to-English translation may not be as true to the story as you'd hope. As most Americans aren't fluent in Korean, the K-drama features English subtitles (or English-dubbing for those who prefer), but those are most effective when, you know... they're correct. At least one viewer noticed some inconsistencies worth pointing out.
TV SERIES
AFP

'Squid Game' characters drawn from director's life

Many characters in Netflix sensation "Squid Game" are loosely based on its South Korean director's own life and he believes its theme of economic inequality has resonated with viewers around the world. Hwang Dong-hyuk's television debut last month became the streaming giant's most popular series at launch, drawing at least 111 million watchers. Its dystopian vision sees hundreds of marginalised individuals pitted against each other in traditional children's games -- all of which Hwang played growing up in Seoul. The victor can earn millions, but losing players are killed.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Orange

Poorly translated subtitles in ‘Squid Game’ gloss over Korean culture

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. As soon as I clicked to press play on the new South Korean series “Squid Game,” I frowned at the English subtitles in the preview. The soldiers in the game greet the players saying “진심으로 환영합니다,” which the subtitles translate to “a hearty welcome.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Marie Claire

Every 'Squid Game' Clue You Missed Along the Way

By now, it seems that everyone on the Internet has been enthralled by Squid Game. Netflix's biggest show ever follows a deadly Game, made up of rounds based on traditional Korean and global children's games. You get eliminated, you die. Survive 'til the end and win 45.6 billion Korean won ($38 million). The players, all people in life-ruining debt, have been hand-chosen by the secret group who runs the Game for the enjoyment of wealthy VIPS.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Parents Urged to Not Let Children Watch Netflix's Squid Game by English Council

A council in southern England is advising that parents not allow children to watch Netflix's hit series Squid Game. The recommendation comes following reports of young children, some as young as 6-years-old, emulating the show's violent games, according to The Guardian. The Central Bedfordshire council's education safeguarding team sent out an email suggesting parents and guardians "be vigilant after hearing reports that children and young people are copying games and violence from hit new Netflix series Squid Game, which is rated 15." While many of the game's violent challenges are too elaborate for children to recreate, some are as simple as tug-of-war and marbles, and thus easy to bring to the schoolyard.
TV & VIDEOS
