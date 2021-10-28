CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Cops Arrest Thief in Stolen Ricky Bobby Suit

By Woody
NEWStalk 870
NEWStalk 870
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Clackamas County, Oregon man shown above is holding up his recovered Ricky Bobby suit that he is going to wear for Halloween. A thief showed up...

newstalk870.am

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
City
Clackamas, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thief#Kgw News
NEWStalk 870

Turns Out, People DO Remember Old Benton City PD–And More!

Thanks to some alert area residents, we have a little more background on the old Benton City Police Department. We told you earlier this week about the decades-long forgotten evidence locker or safe from the BCPD that was recently located. Inside were a number of gold-plated ceremonial religious artifacts that were stolen from the St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Church. The thefts reportedly took place either in the very late 70's or very early 80's. Many of the stolen items were recovered, but then locked away and forgotten for over 3 decades until now. Why they were never returned to the church is still unknown but there were apparently a lot of them.
BENTON CITY, WA
NEWStalk 870

New Laws Frustrate Cops in Stolen Car-Burglary-Chase Mayhem Incident

Richland Police had to expend a lot more resources and energy than they would have in the past to capture a frantic suspect who was using her car as a deadly weapon on Monday. Officers were called to a self-storage compound on Columbia Park Trail near Jericho Court, believed to be part of Clancy's Transfer and Storage, for a report of a suspicious vehicle inside the compound.
RICHLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Halloween
NEWStalk 870

Hermiston Man Jailed After Police Chase and Stabbing Assault

A Hermiston man is in jail accused of stabbing a woman Wednesday evening and then leading Police on a vehicle pursuit throughout the area. 44-year old Anthony Jones faces numerous charges including, first-degree robbery, assault, strangulation, and violation of a restraining order. Hermiston Police were called to a local store...
HERMISTON, OR
NEWStalk 870

Are You THAT Cheap?!? Multiple Pumpkin Thief Sought [VIDEO]

West Richland Police are seeking information about this suspect largely because the incident involves multiple incidents in a neighborhood. Officers didn't specify the neighborhood or the day, but say this young woman was captured on surveillance video stealing a pumpkin from a home's front porch. Police say someone, likely the...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Prosser Man Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Desert Wind Drug Scandal

A Prosser man was recently sentenced for his role in the Desert Wind Family Practice drug scandal. David Barnes Nay pleaded guilty to intent to distribute fentanyl, oxycodone, and other addictive medications. According to court documents, Barnes Nay sold opioids or traded pills for other drugs. Barnes Nay obtained prescriptions from Dr. Janet S. Arnold, who pre-signed hundreds of medical prescriptions.
PROSSER, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy