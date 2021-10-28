Oregon Cops Arrest Thief in Stolen Ricky Bobby Suit

Thanks to some alert area residents, we have a little more background on the old Benton City Police Department. We told you earlier this week about the decades-long forgotten evidence locker or safe from the BCPD that was recently located. Inside were a number of gold-plated ceremonial religious artifacts that were stolen from the St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Church. The thefts reportedly took place either in the very late 70's or very early 80's. Many of the stolen items were recovered, but then locked away and forgotten for over 3 decades until now. Why they were never returned to the church is still unknown but there were apparently a lot of them.

BENTON CITY, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO