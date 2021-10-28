Brad Pitt loses his joint custody appeal case

Angelina Jolie is still in the middle of a bitter custody battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, five years after they separated – and it appears she is her own worst critic when it comes to her parenting. The Eternals actress made a heartfelt and very relatable confession about her...
The California Supreme Court has refused Brad Pitt's appeal of a court ruling that disqualified the judge in his long-running custody battle with Angelina Jolie. The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor's legal team filed a petition to raise an objection to the recent disqualification of private Judge John Ouderkirk from their case, which effectively voided a previous ruling that granted the 57-year-old star more time with the former couple's five younger children.
Brad Pitt may have an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, but he’s also a supportive parent. As kids Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, continue to join mom Angelina Jolie on her Eternals press tour, their dad is cheering them on from behind the scenes.
Brad Pitt has had an appeal rejected against a ruling that disqualified a judge in his custody battle with Angelina Jolie. The California Supreme Court yesterday denied a review of a June appeals court decision that said the private judge, John Ouderkirk, hearing the case should be disqualified for failing to sufficiently disclose his business relationships with Pitt's attorneys.
Angelina hit the red carpet for her film, ‘Eternals’, on Oct. 18, and in the process, potentially exposed her children to COVID-19. From their messy divorce to their complicated custody battle Brad Pitt, 57, and Angelina Jolie, 46, can’t seem to see eye to eye. And now, the actress may have unknowingly exposed their children to COVID-19. But even though we’ve learned that the Fight Club actor is concerned about the kids, we’re also hearing that he’s not blaming his ex for the potential incident.
At first glance, there was nothing unusual about Angelina Jolie bringing her five children to the Los Angeles premiere of her latest movie Monday night. Stars often like to show off their kids at their premieres, especially if the movie is a family-friendly feature like “Eternals,” the latest superhero flick from Marvel Comics.
Brad Pitt’s been having no luck in his ongoing custody battle with ex Angelina Jolie over their kids, and a lawyer EXCLUSIVELY explains why. Over five years since they announced their split, Angelina Jolie, 46, and Brad Pitt, 57, are still at odds over their ongoing custody battle. In the latest legal development, Brad was unable to convince the California Supreme Court to restore Judge John Ouderkirk to the case and void the previous ruling that granted the actor joint custody of his five minor children with Angie. In other words, Angelina got another big win in the case over Brad. Morghan Richardson, partner at Davidoff, Hutcher and Citron LLP, now EXCLUSIVELY explains to HollywoodLife why Brad keeps hitting a dead end in his mission to spend more time with his kids, and how its unlikely he’ll undo the initial custody deal he and Angie agreed to back in 2018.
Brad Pitt’s still fighting to more apart of his kids lives since splitting from Angelina Jolie. This week, he hit a dead end. Once again, Brad Pitt, 57, found himself asking the California Supreme Court to review his ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 46, and once again, he’s found himself hitting a roadblock. In September, Brad’s attorneys petitioned the high court to review the case after Judge John Ouderkirk was taken off the case, and the previous ruling that granted Brad joint custody of his five minor children was voided. On Oct 27, the high court upload the appellate court’s disqualification, which was a blow to Brad’s quest to get more time with his little ones.
SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to consider Brad Pitt's appeal of a court ruling that disqualified the judge in his custody battle with Angelina Jolie. The court denied a review of a June appeals court decision that said the private judge hearing the case should...
Brad Pitt failed to convince the California Supreme Court Wednesday to review the ethics-based dismissal of a judge overseeing his divorce and custody case with Angelina Jolie. Jolie and Pitt chose retired Judge John W. Ouderkirk to hear their case when Jolie filed for dissolution of their marriage in 2016....
One of Angelia Jolie's kids has been MIA from her recent movie premieres, despite the fact that the actress has continuously brought all five of her other children as her dates. The star of The Eternals stepped out for the Marvel film's debut at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London on...
They’ve had it all, including six natural and adopted children, yet Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seem destined for an endless war. The court confirmed to Angelina Jolie full custody of the six children she shares with Brad Pitt. The Hollywood actor thus suffers yet another legal defeat in the never-ending war for custody, which the two ex-spouses have been waging for years, that is since the divorce in 2016. Pitt had filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of California in September, which however he rejected it.
