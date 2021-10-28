CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild put Mats Zuccarello, Rem Pitlick in COVID-19 protocol

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Wild placed forwards Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick in the NHL COVID-19 protocol on Thursday. The team recalled forwards Connor Dewar and Kyle Rau as well as defenseman Jon Lizotte from Iowa of the...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
WGR550

Sabres keep good feelings going for fans

For the past 10 years, a start like the Buffalo Sabres had Tuesday night very often led to the team playing scared and losing by a lot. This time around, they stayed calm and found their game in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Zuccarello
Person
Rem Pitlick
Person
Kyle Rau
PensBurgh

Jeff Carter, Tristan Jarry in COVID-19 protocol

When the Penguins take the ice on Saturday to face the Toronto Maple Leafs, it looks like they’ll be doing so with an even more depleted lineup. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday that Jeff Carter has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in the league’s protocol for handling positive test results for the virus.
NHL
NHL

MEDICAL UPDATE: Toews, Borgstrom in COVID-19 Protocol

Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Forwards Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgstrom will not practice today (COVID-19 Protocol). Such "COVID Protocol Related Absences" can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed...
NHL
Daily Herald

Blackhawks put 2 more players in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman and forward Jujhar Khaira joined Patrick Kane in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday. The winless Blackhawks also said assistant Marc Crawford will not coach against the Detroit Red Wings because of the protocol. The Blackhawks announced Sunday morning that forward Ryan Carpenter...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Minnesota Wild#The New York Rangers#Ahl
chatsports.com

Letang goes out of lineup, into COVID-19 protocol

The Penguins' game of Lineup Jenga has hit a new level. Kris Letang has been ruled out of their game against the Maple Leafs tonight at 7:08 at PPG Paints Arena after recording a positive test for COVID-19. He joins a list of prominent players that includes Sidney Crosby, Evgeni...
NHL
Bring Me The News

COVID-19 hits Minnesota Wild coaching staff

The Minnesota Wild will be shorthanded when they start a three-game road trip in Vancouver as three members of the coaching staff have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, assistant coach Darby Hendrickson, goaltender coach Freddy Chabot and video assistant T.J. Tindra didn't make the trip and are in protocol. Russo also reported that general manager Bill Guerin was in protocol prior to the start of the regular season.
NHL
fox9.com

Wild without 3 coaches at Vancouver due to COVID-19 protocols

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Wild is in Vancouver to face the Canucks Tuesday night, but at least three coaches are not on the trip. According to Michael Russo with The Athletic, two coaches and a video assistant are in COVID-19 protocols. They include assistant coach Darby Hendrickson, goaltender coach Freddy Chabot and T.J. Jindra. So far, no players have been impacted as everybody was on the ice Tuesday for morning skate ahead of facing the Canucks.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KAAL-TV

2 Wild players test positive for COVID-19

(KSTP) - Two Minnesota Wild players have tested positive for COVID-19. Sources confirmed the news to KSTP Sports on Wednesday. However, the impacted players weren't immediately identified. It also wasn't immediately clear if the team was recalling any players from the AHL to fill the roster spots. Minnesota is in...
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Rem Pitlick to make season debut when Wild kicks off road trip vs. Canucks

VANCOUVER – Three weeks after getting claimed off waivers from Nashville, Rem Pitlick will make his Wild debut. The forward will be in the lineup on Tuesday night when the Wild kicks off a three-game road trip at Vancouver in the Canucks' home opener at Rogers Arena. "He's ready," coach...
NHL
Pioneer Press

Former Gopher Rem Pitlick makes memorable, roller-coaster debut with Wild

Rem Pitlick was “freaking out” in the penalty box Tuesday night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The 24-year-old Wild winger knew he wasn’t exactly making a good first impression. His hooking minor midway through the game came after coach Dean Evason held a team meeting that focused on staying out...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Pitlick, Brodin Step Up in Win Over Canucks

On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Wild had a short memory and bounced back quickly with a win over the Vancouver Canucks. Following their loss to the Nashville Predators on Sunday evening, it was clear they had some things to fix. They didn’t eliminate the problems, but they made strong steps in the right direction.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy