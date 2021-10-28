CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Best Friends Die An Hour Apart After Crash: ‘They Were Special’

CBS Seattle
CBS Seattle
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO-TV) — It’s just not the way they were supposed to go. That’s what the family of two spirited best friends is saying. Beth Wollerman, 85, and Cecelia Timm, 89, were killed in a car crash last week in Hopkins. Police say they are still investigating, but have reports that an erratic driver ran a red light and hit the car the women were riding in.

Eden Wollerman Rancaño, Beth’s daughter, set up a roadside vigil at the Intersection of Shady Oak and Excelsior Boulevard to remember the women. The St. Paul native was a devoted teacher to the hearing impaired, and a proud mother and grandmother.

Beth and her husband eventually retired to The Glenn in Hopkins. When Beth moved there, she met a new best friend, a woman named Cecilia. The pair bonded over faith and fun.

“The Timms were married for 70 years, 70 years. And my parents were married for 61 years,” Eden said. “And both of the ladies were talkers, social. And both of the men were, you know, quiet, subdued [laughs]. And they just loved to have dinner together.”

The women went for a ride to buy hand cream last week. Cecilia’s husband was driving. Police say it appears another driver ran a red light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29j9rn_0cfembsV00

Beth Wollerman and Cecelia Timm (credit: CBS)

The accident happened by Cross of Glory Baptist Church. Pastor Mark Ostlie and an off-duty medic rushed to help, and hold vigil. “I didn’t know about them, but we just wanted to pray over them and ask for God’s favor in the moment,” Ostlie said.

Eden says Ostlie’s presence at the scene was greatly appreciated.

“Since my mom was so spiritual and so was like Cecilia, it made me very happy that, you know, they were surrounded by prayer when this happened,” Beth said.

The pair lived in the hospital for two more days. “They were like best friends, and they both went within an hour of each other,” Eden said. “Their husbands are the ones that are left to pick up the pieces.”

And that’s what Eden says she will do, too, as they honor two long lives that were cut short. “They were special. They did have a lot to offer, and I don’t want them to be forgotten,” she said.

Hopkins police say they are working this investigation, and county or city attorneys will decide if they will charge the driver who hit the women.

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Man dies after semi crash

WORLEY — A man died Monday after his semitrailer drove off the road, went down an embankment and hit a tree, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. David J. Ohler, 50, of Colbert, Wash., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was reportedly the vehicle’s sole occupant.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
CBS 58

2 Milwaukee friends killed at separate locations hours apart

MILWAUKEE (CBS58)--Two friends shot to death hours apart in two different locations in Milwaukee. Family, friends and local leaders are looking for answers. The family of 39-year-old Alston Johnson spent Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 26 canvassing the area of 15th and Fiebrantz. They talked to neighbors and passed out flyers asking for information in the death of Johnson.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Trussville Tribune

Moulton man dies after golf cart crash

From The Tribune staff reports LAWRENCE COUNTY — A man who initially survived a two-vehicle crash involving the golf cart he was driving has died. Benny R. Kimbrough, 81, of Moulton, died Monday. He was injured on Friday, October 22, 2021 when the Yamaha G16A golf cart he was driving was hit by a pickup […]
MOULTON, AL
sfbayca.com

Victim dies in hospital hours after Edenvale shooting

The victim of a shooting Sunday afternoon in San Jose’s Edenvale neighborhood died from his injury later that evening in a local hospital. Officers responded to a 3:36 p.m. report of a shooting in the 5200 block of Great Oaks Parkway, where they found one victim with a life-threatening injury, according to a 4:26 p.m. tweet from the San Jose Police Department.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Minneapolis Police#Wcco Tv
The Independent

Man attacks McDonald’s employees and smashes Covid barrier after being told to wear mask

An angry customer in Sydney smashed a Covid-19 barrier at a McDonald’s outlet last week after being asked by the cashier to wear a face mask. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Sydney came out of over 100 days of Covid lockdown last month, but face masks are still mandatory indoors. All people in the state of New South Wales over the age of 12 are required to wear a face mask in an indoor area of premises other than a place of residence.In the video, believed to have been filmed at the eatery on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WISN

Mitchell Interchange reopens hours after crash

MILWAUKEE — The Mitchell Interchanged reopened about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, hours after a tractor trailer crash. The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. Video shows a box truck enter the northbound to westbound lanes and then an 18-wheeler toppled over and slammed into the smaller truck. The smaller truck spun around,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FireEngineering.com

NJ Firefighter, 89, Dies After Responding to Crash

A New Jersey fire department is grieving the loss of an 89-year-old firefighter affectionately known as “Pop” who died Saturday morning after responding to a car crash. Nicholas Prioli suffered a medical emergency while walking home from the firehouse, said Chief Timothy Carson, head of the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, Station 55. He had returned with other firefighters after responding to a car crash, but stayed back alone and later tried to walk home.
ACCIDENTS
fox13news.com

Woman dies after crashing into Shore Acres bayou

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police sat a 33-year-old woman died Tuesday after her car crashed into a northern St. Pete bayou. According to police, it was just before 7:30 when officers were called to the area of 62nd Avenue and Bayou Grande Boulevard NE. They spotted a grey Volkswagen Passat in the waters of Bayou Grande.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Man dies days after crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead days after a crash in Spartanburg, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, 35-year-old Jacobo Angelo Monico Jr. passed away at 6:10 p.m. today after being taken to the hospital for treatment on Sunday, Oct. 17. The...
SPARTANBURG, SC
KRGV

Mercedes teen dies after ATV crash

A Mercedes teen died after crashing an all-terrain vehicle Sunday morning. Authorities say the crash happened at about 11:20 a.m. on Mile 1/2 East Road, north of Mile 9 North Road. Investigation reveals the driver of the ATV, identified as 14-year-old Jennitsa Marisa Zarate of Mercedes, was speeding when she...
MERCEDES, TX
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Seattle

CBS Seattle

Seattle, WA
302
Followers
215
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News

 https://seattle.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy