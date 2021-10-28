CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifin Announces $47 Million Series C Funding Round

By Davis Janowski
wealthmanagement.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFintech incubator and holding company Tifin Group announced Thursday it had closed a $47 million Series C funding round. Private markets investment manager Hamilton Lane entered this latest round as a new strategic investor, joining J.P. Morgan Asset...

www.wealthmanagement.com

martechseries.com

Threedium Secures $2.1 Million in Pre-Series A Funding

Today, Threedium announced the completion of a pre-series A funding round of $2.1 million. Investors include London-based EdenBase and Frederic Larmuseau and co-investors, Richard Fourie, Davide Scafuro, Martijn Kinnegim, Richard Walker, Godfried Kinnegim, and Bas Van Exel. Several existing shareholders including Seedrs, Simone Canclini, and Collider Investors will be following up their pre-emption rights, bringing the total fundraising to $3.6 million.
BUSINESS
State
New York State
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
SOFTWARE
The Motley Fool

Ocean Data Startup Sofar Scores A Nearly $40 Million Funding Round

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Oceans cover the vast majority of the Earth's surface — 71%, to be exact. And yet so much of what occurs on the water goes completely unobserved by humans.
ADVOCACY
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Turkey Subsidiary Expands Partnership with MySize

Levi Strauss & Co. Turkey aims to repeat success. The Turkish subsidiary of the U.S. heritage company revealed last week that it is applying MySize’s proprietary AI-driven sizing technology to its Dockers brand after a year of “proven success” with Levi’s. MySize technology works by analyzing user-entered data such as gender, height and weight, after which its proprietary machine learning database calculates the appropriate fit. It currently provides sizing information for more than 120 retailers and offers recommendations directly on the retailers’ sites when directed from the MySize app. The integration of the MySizeID widget has reduced return rates for the subsidiary. In...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Inauthentic Narrative & Disinformation Detection Platform Cyabra Announces $5.6Million Series A Funding Round & New “Snowball Effect” Analysis Tools

The Company will expand its global footprint to provide consumer brands, financial institutions, and public organizations with unique insights about inauthentic narratives, and examine the influence of nefarious conversations online. Cyabra, a SaaS platform that measures authenticity and impact within online conversations, announced the completion of a $5.6 million series...
ECONOMY
#Series A Round#Investment Management#Tifin Group#Wharton
CMSWire

Productivity Platform ClickUp Gets $400 Million Funding Round

San Diego-based ClickUp has raised $400 million in Series C funding, the productivity platform's founder said on Oct. 27. "Years ago, as I was starting out as an entrepreneur, it was clear to me that the siloed approach to managing work was broken," said Zeb Evans, ClickUp founder and CEO, in a blog post. "We were wasting hours each day trying to stay aligned through so many tools. We knew that the tools we were using should have made us more productive and efficient, but they simply weren't."
ECONOMY
wealthmanagement.com

Merrill Is Fighting to Retain Talent and Clients After Record-Setting Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp.’s wealth-management business set records last quarter as soaring equity markets made legions of Americans newly rich. With the boom, however, comes intense competition across Wall Street to lure wealthy clients and retain advisers at risk of being poached. The company’s Merrill Lynch Wealth Management...
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Blockchain startup QuickNode raises $35m in Series A funding round

Blockchain startup raises $35m in funding round. QuickNode working on developing Web 3. Firm to use fund expand on its product and services. American-based blockchain startup, QuickNode has hit the jackpot in its recent Series A funding round after it made $35 Million. QuickNode blockchain startup builds technologies to support...
MARKETS
bizwest.com

TiFin closes $47M Series C

BOULDER — TiFin Group LLC has closed its Series C funding round, raising $47 million at a $447 million valuation. BizWest presents the IQ Awards, recognizing innovative products and services – Nominations are open!. BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have...
BOULDER, CO
Business
Economy
India
Markets
Fintech
Mumbai
bloomberglaw.com

Six Firms Advise on DNA Script’s $165 million Funding Round

Goodwin Procter advised French life sciences technology startup DNA Script on its 142 million euros ($165 million) financing round, the law firm said. Coatue Management Partners and Catalio Capital Management led the financing round. French law firm August Debouzy advised Coatue on the transaction, the company said via email. For...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Abacus.AI Raises a $50 Million Series C and Releases Computer Vision as a Service

Abacus.AI, the world’s first end-to-end AI platform, announces Series C led by Tiger Global with participation from Coatue, Index Ventures, and Alkeon and releases support for several Computer Vision use-cases. Abacus.AI is announcing $50M in Series C funding from Tiger Global, Coatue, Index Ventures, and Alkeon. As part of this...
COMPUTERS
wealthmanagement.com

T. Rowe Price to Buy Oak Hill for Up to $4.2 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- T. Rowe Price Group Inc. agreed to buy Oak Hill Advisors, one of the biggest players in alternative credit, for about $4.2 billion to expand into private debt investing. The company will pay cash and stock for Oak Hill, which oversaw $53 billion as of July 31, Baltimore-based...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Minima closes $6.5M Series A funding round

Novel contribution lies in the possibility of making each and every user a full node. Their variation on the Proof of Work consensus mechanism requires minimal computing power. Protocol will start with a layer 2 solution connected to the base layer blockchain. Minima, a protocol designed to run on smartphones,...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Sonrai Security Announces $50Million In Series C Funding Led By ISTARI To Scale Multicloud Security For Global Enterprises

New funding will be used to accelerate development and adoption of industry-first security platform for AWS, Azure and GCP. Sonrai Security, a leader in public cloud security, announced that it has secured $50M in Series C funding in a round led by ISTARI, a global cybersecurity platform dedicated to helping clients build cyber resilience, with participation from existing investors Polaris Partners, Menlo Ventures, TenEleven Ventures and New Brunswick Innovation Fund. The Series C round brings the total capital raised by Sonrai to $88 million. Sonrai plans to use new funding to accelerate research and development and expand sales and marketing globally for the company’s industry-leading cloud security platform.
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

DeNet Raises $1 Million after Closing Seed Funding Round

DeNet, a decentralized multichain storage platform, announced today that it had closed a seed round, raising $1 million. According to a press release shared with Finance Magnates, DeNet is building an ecosystem based on decentralized data storage, targeting users seeking high data security services and NFTs storage. The main participants...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Getbee Exceeds Target With Oversubscribed Round of $1.8 Million Pre-Series A Funding

B2B Software Using Video to Create In-person Interactions between Brands and their Online Customers. Getbee announced today that it has raised $1.8 million in first round, pre-series A, funding. The funding round was significantly oversubscribed and represents a unique mix of major technology investors such as Altitude Capital, B & Y Venture Partners, and +VC, as well as several strategic angels, including Magnus Olsson, who recently had an exit from Uber for $3.3 billion.
RETAIL
financemagnates.com

CoinList Raises $100 Million in Funding Round, Hits $1.5 Billion Valuation

A digital token offering platform, CoinList announced on Tuesday that it had raised $100 million in Series A funding, setting its valuation to $1.5 billion. According to a blog post on its official website, the funding comes in the midst of the growing demand witnessed over the last 12 months as the token issuance market’s figures have skyrocketed.
MARKETS

