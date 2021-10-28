Travis Scott Reveals Astroworld 2021 Lineup

Travis Scott is the Official Rapper of Halloween. Certain songs and artists pair perfectly with certain seasons. Believe it or not, aside from the Monster Mash and horror film theme songs; there are not that many “Halloween songs.” In the holiday song game, Christmas gets all of the glory, tons of A-list artists have Christmas albums – in hip-hop alone there’s Christmas in Harlem, Christmas in Hollis, and Chance the Rapper dropped two Christmas Albums with Jeremih. But where are all of the hip-hop Halloween songs? Who is hip-hop’s Halloween artist?

