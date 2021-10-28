CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hurlbut Academy Relaunches as Filmmakers Academy Online Platform for Artisans (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jazz Tangcay
GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurlbut Academy, the online learning platform developed by Lydia Hurlbut and Shane Hurlbut, will transform into the more expansive Filmmakers Academy, a new online platform for courses in cinematography, directing, lighting, post-production and other disciplines. The platform will allow artisans and filmmakers to unlock a whole new realm of...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Mira Nair Says Remote Meetings Empower More Creatives of Color: ‘My Zooms Look Different’

Director Mira Nair doesn’t dwell on anniversaries of her work. But when Ava DuVernay called to invite her to 20th and 30th anniversary screenings of Nair’s “Monsoon Wedding” and “Mississippi Masala,” respectively, Nair couldn’t resist. The October 31 tribute, taking place at DuVernay’s Array Creative Campus in Los Angeles, honored both Nair’s films and the strides she made to open the door for other women of color in the directing world, including DuVernay herself. Nair was especially excited to present a newly restored print of “Mississippi Masala.” She told IndieWire that the feature, about the relationship between a Black man (Denzel...
tri-c.edu

Tri-C Film Academy

We have undergone some major changes as we have transitioned into a virtual environment. The classes are still led by film industry leaders and can benefit you in the film industry. View the list of courses below and let your film dream begin. Scholarships may be availble to those who...
CLEVELAND, OH
Variety

Jay Leno to Host Free Interactive Show on Mark Cuban-Backed Fireside Entertainment App

Jay Leno has come on board Fireside, a new app platform for creators to host live, interactive shows, with his first event to livestream from a Las Vegas car show on Nov. 2. Fireside, whose founders include Mark Cuban, publicly launched its app on iOS in early October. The startup promises to let professional creators — including podcasters, authors, musicians, TV personalities, comedians and more — host and monetize live shows (which can be video or audio-only) with elements designed to keep audiences highly engaged. For example, creators can conduct real-time Q&As with their audience and even bring someone from the...
CELL PHONES
seattlepi.com

Czech Filmmaker Martin Kohout to Follow Velvet Revolution Film With 'Growth of the City' (EXCLUSIVE)

Czech director Martin Kohout will turn his focus to the housing crisis, Variety has learned, developing a new film under the working title “Growth of the City.”. “No city is able to solve the housing crisis without building new apartments, so they just become bigger and bigger – it’s an endless process. This idea of never-ending growth is something I would like to explore, because it also has to do with climate change. Instead of focusing on the problem, we are just doing more,” he says.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filmmaking#Grading#The Filmmakers Academy
rolling out

Black Film Space is a beneficial, exclusive platform for BIPOC filmmakers

Screenwriter, producer and director Lande Yoosuf,and Reggie Williams, also a screenwriter and director, are the co-founders of Black Film Space. This platform assists Black, Indigenous and People of Color get prime access to grants, industry resource discounts, and exclusive workshops. With this access, content creators will have the opportunity to connect with the organization’s partners, which include the American Black Film Festival, HBO, Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY, and other prominent Hollywood.
MOVIES
Variety

Sky Arts Sets First Ad-Funded Program ‘My Greatest Shot’ With Zinc Media and Adobe (EXCLUSIVE)

“My Greatest Shot,” a six-part series that reveals the stories behind some of the world’s most iconic photographs, will be the first ad-funded program on the Sky Arts channel. Produced by Zinc Communicate, Zinc Media Group’s branded content division, and Zinc’s factual producer Tern Television, “My Greatest Shot” was developed in partnership with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom. It is Adobe’s first ad-funded program out of the U.K. The program takes the audience behind the lens to meet the people who created the photographs, including Martin Parr, Emily Garthwaite, Harry Borden, Hayley Benoit, Charlie Waite and Alexandra Robins. The photographers reveal their personal journeys...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Variety

U2 Joins TikTok, Iconic Rock Group Adds Song Tracks to App

Achtung, baby! U2 is now on TikTok — and for the first time, users of the social-video app can use the band’s tracks in their own posts. Sounds now available in the TikTok library from the Irish rockers include such hits as “With Or Without You,” “Vertigo,” “Sweetest Thing,” “One,” “Beautiful Day” and ‘Where The Streets Have No Name.” U2’s first video post on its official TikTok channel is a sneak listen to its new track “Your Song Saved My Life,” featuring artwork by Bono, from Universal Pictures’ “Sing 2” original motion picture soundtrack. It’s being previewed on TikTok two days before...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions & Stage 6 Films Expand Ranks – AFM

EXCLUSIVE:  As the American Film Market kicks off this week, Deadline has learned about some executive changes at Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and Stage 6 Films. Jon Freedberg has been promoted to EVP Content Strategy & Operations of the division. He began with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions in 2008 and has been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the group’s slate of more than 25 titles per year. Using innovative deal structures, he has helped Stage 6 Films land rights to commercial successes such as Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, and Arrival, starring Amy Adams. He has also handled prestige titles...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
GreenwichTime

'King Richard' Opens 25th Anniversary Celebration of American Black Film Festival

In 1997, Jeff Friday, founder and CEO of Jeff Friday Media, was working as the film division president of UniWorld Group, a prominent multicultural advertising agency headquartered in New York and founded by legendary ad world maven Byron E. Lewis. In January of that year, in search of new clientele within the entertainment industry, Friday headed to the Sundance Film Festival. It was the first film festival he had ever attended. It was also the year writer-director Theodore Witcher’s award-winning “Love Jones” screened at the fest, ushering in an era of what Friday calls “the glory days of Black cinema.” That film, and the experience of seeing it at Sundance, altered the trajectory of Friday’s career.
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

Beatles Manager Movie 'Midas Man' to Continue Filming Despite Exit by Director Jonas Akerlund

Production for “Midas Man” is set to continue next week despite director Jonas Akerlund (pictured above left) potentially departing the film, Variety can confirm. The film, a biopic of legendary music manager Brian Epstein, started shooting two weeks ago, with first look images revealed of Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and “Outlander” star Rosie Day as 1960s pop singer Cilla Black.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Plans ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ NFT Project (Exclusive)

The Matrix universe is expanding to the blockchain, the latest example in a series of efforts by traditional Hollywood power players to break into the non-fungible token (NFT) space.  Later this month Warner Bros. will release non-fungible tokens inspired by The Matrix franchise and the upcoming film The Matrix: Resurrections.  Unlike other NFT projects based on Hollywood intellectual property, the Matrix project is instead taking its inspiration from some of the red-hot NFT “avatar” art projects, like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, where the buyers are buying a unique avatar from those worlds.  The Matrix NFTs will be released in partnership with the social NFT platform Nifty’s, which will create 100,000 avatars, and will sell...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dune’ VFX House DNEG Hires New Group President (Exclusive)

DNEG, the visual effects and animation studio behind work on films like Dune and the Oscar-winning Tenet, has named Josh Jaggars to the newly created role of group president, VFX and stereo. He assumes his new role on Nov. 8. Reporting to DNEG chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra, Jaggars will be based in Los Angeles and lead the company’s global VFX and stereo conversion teams, including for its ReDefine division. He joins DNEG from Legendary Entertainment, where he served as senior vp, VFX and stereo production since 2017. In this role, Jaggars has worked on films including Dune, Godzilla vs. Kong,  Godzilla: King of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
Variety

Berenice Bejo to Star in Lone Scherfig’s ‘The Movie Teller,’ Embankment Launches Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Bérénice Bejo, Oscar nominated for “The Artist,” and two-time Goya winner Antonio de la Torre are to star in “The Movie Teller,” which is to be directed by Lone Scherfig, a BAFTA nominee with “An Education.” Embankment is launching worldwide sales on the Spanish-language film at the virtual AFM. Walter Salles, a BAFTA winner with “The Motorcycle Diaries” and “Central Station,” and Rafa Russo have adapted Hernán Rivera Letelier’s novel, which is the story of life in a mining town in Chile’s Atacama Desert, and a tribute to the inspirational power of cinema, reminiscent of “Cinema Paradiso.” The film is produced by...
MOVIES
Movie City News

What Is The Academy? Where Is It Going? (4/5/21)

I wrote this piece back in April 2021 and I never published it because I feared the repercussions. I honor of Dawn Hudson’s exit from the CEO slot – however long it takes – here it comes… unedited since April and without a closing graph or two.) There is a...
MOVIES
thelostogle.com

Bigger Than Bollywood: At the India Food and Art Festival 2021

The beautiful scent of otherworldly spices filled my working senses as I walked onto the grounds of the Myriad Gardens this past Sunday afternoon, but I fully expected it to. It was the India Food and Art Festival and, for at least a few hours, I would be blessed to be fully exposed to a culture that I truly love but rarely get a glimpse of, at least outside of expected restaurants.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
coinspeaker.com

Cubomix # Online Farm Game Platform Review (2021)

Cubomix is a utility platform that gives everyone the opportunity to participate in the world’s token trading for the future of gaming and investment. Considering the development trends of the digital gaming sector in the global economy, despite the fact that it is considered a new sector technologically, especially after the 2000s, it seems that the latest product has gained a huge growth momentum with the increasing technological opportunities and the possibility of purchasing it completely digitally. Thus, the growth and marketing potential of the sector has also increased significantly. Due to this situation, the digital game sector, which had a sunday size of 35.3 billion euros in 2008 all over the world, reached a size of 47.7 billion euros by 2014. It is expected that this growth trend will continue to increase in the coming period with the development of technological opportunities (for example, virtual games, augmented reality technologies are also included in the sector in areas such as infrastructure and hardware).
TECHNOLOGY
providencedailydose.com

Movie Crew At LaSalle Academy

The Haddad’s trucks are showing up around town; today it was LaSalle Academy. The crew filming “Hocus Pocus 2” took over the school with classes still in session. According to WPRI:. A sign outside of the catholic high school said, “by entering you hereby irrevocably consent to and authorize Fairy...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy