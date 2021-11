SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- North Carolina was able to move the ball nearly all night against Notre Dame, but its defense wasn't able to do its part, as the Tar Heels lost, 44-34. Despite an interception, Sam Howell had a great game and was able to lead the offense with 341 passing yards, 101 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. Ty Chandler rushed for 83 yards and two scores. Josh Downs had 10 receptions for 142 yards, and Antoine Green had a 83 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO