Both Bangor hospitals and two doctors are being sued by the family of an elderly man who died in a snowblower accident. Herbert Pelletier, 86, of Milford, was struck in the abdomen by the handle of a snowblower in 2017. He died several days later of a ruptured spleen. Now his son, Gary Pelletier of Eddington, has filed a suit against Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital, alleging that his father was not properly diagnosed and that the delayed treatment led to his death.

5 DAYS AGO