Google has officially dropped the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. The new devices come with Android 12 out of the box and this means a slew of new features and improvements. Google has added a new Internet tile that is aimed to improve connectivity experience and make it more intuitive. This is mainly for the Pixel users at the moment but we’re assuming it will also be available to other Android 12 devices. To make things easier to connect, there is the Internet tile that lets users switch between providers easily and with speed.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO