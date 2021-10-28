CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interviews from the National FFA Convention

By jason
 5 days ago

This will be periodically updated with more...

bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville FFA to Return with High National Honors

The final results are in for Bartlesville FFA on the national stage. Bartlesville FFA will return home from national competitions with a 3-Star National Chapter Award, a Top 4 Agriculture Communications team, and a Top 10 Individual. According to Instructor Marty Jones, Bartlesville FFA's Ag Communications team placed third at...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
capitalpress.com

Oregon FFA members ready to compete at the National FFA Convention & Expo

Thousands upon thousands of blue and gold FFA jackets will fill the streets of Indianapolis, Ind., for the 94th National FFA Convention taking place Oct. 27-30. Approximately 60,000-plus FFA members attend the National FFA Convention & Expo annually, as the convention is focused on growing the next generation of leaders.
OREGON STATE
East Oregonian

Hermiston FFA plans trip to national competition

HERMISTON — Three teams of Hermiston High School FFA students are leaving next week to compete in the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. Sandy McKay, Hermiston High School agricultural science teacher and FFA advisor, is in his second year with FFA. He said the school’s FFA is able to send youths to national competition every two or three years.
HERMISTON, OR
agdaily.com

Students leaders prepare for the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo

FFA members and supporters from across the country will celebrate agriculture and agricultural education this week during the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. This time-honored tradition, which was held virtually last year, will once again be held in-person and hosted by the city of Indianapolis, Oct. 27-30,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kciiradio.com

Washington FFA Alum Receiving American Degree at National Convention

A Washington FFA alum will be heading to the national convention in Indianapolis this weekend to receive the highest honor that’s given to a member. Sophie Bell is receiving the American Degree, which shows an FFA member’s dedication to their chapter and state FFA association. It also demonstrates the effort she applied toward her supervised agricultural experience, which included several projects, the largest being a crop-share with her grandparents and a beef business, BS Enterprises, she and her sister Ellie began during their high school freshman year with their father Lance. Bell shares how she feels to receive this award, “I’m ecstatic to be receiving it. It’s something ever since I joined FFA that I knew I wanted to receive and worked towards. So I definitely had it in the back of my mind all the years that I spent in FFA just with all the activities and time I put into it, but it’s really a huge honor. And there’s not a ton of kids who end up getting their American degree compared to other degrees just because it does take so much time and work.”
WASHINGTON, IA
Columbus Telegram

David City FFA floriculture team goes to nationals

David City is currently home to one of the best floriculture teams in the country -- good enough to be one of 20 teams competing at the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis this month. The David City four-member floriculture team -- part of a local chapter of...
DAVID CITY, NE
AG Week

Minnesota senior and gifted mechanic caps off FFA career at National Convention

Agweek reporter Noah Fish was joined on the Agweek Podcast by Dan Dylla and Doug Sahr, advisors for the United South Central High School FFA chapter. Dylla talks about connections he's made through FFA over the years, and Sahr shares what it's like to be teaching alongside your former ag teacher. Other topics include the upcoming National Convention, the chapter's long-running annual corn drive and opportunities that exist in the ag industry for young people today.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Brewer High FFA heads to national competition

The pressure is on as five Brewer High School students get ready to judge livestock on a national stage. These students – Emma Johnson, Caden Childers, Blake Bennett, Maggie Raper and Landon Hornbuckle – are active in Future Farmers of America. Having already won two livestock judging competitions this year, they are headed to Indianapolis Oct. 27 to compete against the best FFA teams in the nation.
BREWER, ME
Daily Journal

FFA Convention: Developing lifelong leaders, enduring memories

Indianapolis is the place to be this week as tens of thousands of FFA members descend upon the city. My Facebook feed is filled with photos shared by my hometown FFA chapter and others. I can feel the excitement through my phone. A few years have passed since I attended...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Times-Herald

Cuba-Rushford FFA members participating in National Convention

CUBA — Several Cuba-Rushford Central School students and their teacher have joined FFA members and supporters from across the country this week to celebrate agriculture and education at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. Two teams of four from Cuba-Rushford qualified for the national convention by placing...
CUBA, NY
northscottpress.com

Lindsey Laughlin competes on national FFA stage this weekend

When Lindsey Laughlin was asked as a young FFA member to run the West Liberty High School’s agriculture department’s greenhouse, she never imagined where it might take her. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
WEST LIBERTY, IA
KMZU

Harrisonville’s George Frees wins at National FFA Convention

INDANAPOLIS, In. — George Frees, of the Cass Career Center in Harrisonville, attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, Friday, Oct. 29. Frees conducted two experiments examining “the physical, chemical and genetic effects of the application of gibberellic acid on the productivity of agriculturally important commodities from the sugarcane species Saccharum offinarum,” according to the National FFA Convention site. Frees is the 2021 Agriscience Research – Plant Systems winner.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
nwestiowa.com

Western Christian FFA talks nationals trip

HULL—It will be all about new agricultural learning opportunities when Kylie Nettinga and nine of her Western Christian High School students travel to the National FFA Convention & Expo later this month. This will be the seventh year the private Hull school’s FFA chapter will be journeying to Indianapolis for...
HULL, IA
Brenham Banner-Press

Burton FFA livestock team takes second at nationals

Dreams have become a reality for four members of Burton FFA after the team earned the title of second-best in the nation. The current members of the Burton FFA Livestock Judging Team — Weston and Waylon Hinze, Chet Fritsch and Tanna Thiel — traveled to Indianapolis to compete in the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo’s Livestock Contest where they earned Reserve National Champion and Waylon Hinze finished in the top 12 as an individual.
