This gorgeous track has captivating rhythms and evokes a feeling of catharsis. Nunavut based Silla and Rose explain, “As a mediator between life and death in both Celtic and Inuit traditions, this song blends the Irish Bodhran drum played by Deirdre Dooley with the raven’s call throat song which was formed after many years of practice by Charlotte Qamaniq. The song is dedicated to Qamaniq’s father, Marcel Mason, who was of Irish descent, and adopted into the Qamaniq family of Iglulik, Nunavut.” Find it on their forthcoming album, Silarjuaq, out October 29!

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO