Predicting which of college football's remaining 9 undefeated teams will lose in Week 9

Headed into Week 9 of the college football season, we’re down to single digits for the remaining number of undefeated FBS teams. After Week 8’s games, Oklahoma State and Coastal Carolina dropped off this list, leaving just nine undefeated teams.

The Big Ten and the American Athletic Conference each have two teams with perfect records at this point, while the SEC, ACC, Big 12, Mountain West Conference and Conference USA each have one team hanging on. But with the two Big Ten teams facing off this week, the conference is guaranteed to lose another team after this weekend.

Now, we can’t predict the future, as fun as that would be. But that’s not stopping us from attempting to educatedly guess which currently undefeated FBS teams will fall for the first time this weekend.

Here are our predictions for this week’s undefeated teams, based on their upcoming opponents, how they’ve played so far, ESPN’s Football Power Index projections and betting info from Tipico Sportsbook. (All games are on Saturday unless otherwise noted.)

No. 1/1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Wins: Clemson, UAB, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky

Chance of winning out: 36.6 percent

Week 9 game: Florida (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Undefeated after Week 9: Yes

World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party time. The Bulldogs are a huge force to be reckoned with and deserving of their continued top ranking. And with the best defense in the country among FBS teams, they’re going to swarm and overpower Florida. Sure, the Gators are averaging 501.9 yards per game, coming off a bye week, and quarterback Emory Jones is doing it all as their leading rusher this season and tag-teaming with Anthony Richardson. But this Florida team likely needs to be much more well-rounded to keep up with Georgia. The Bulldogs’ defense looks unstoppable, giving up an average of just 207.1 yards per game. The most points their opponents have scored in a single game this year is 13, and they are the only squad that’s given up fewer than 100 points total (they’re at 46 points through seven games). While we love a good upset, we’re thinking Georgia as a 14.5-point favorite sounds about right for this SEC matchup.

No. 2/2 Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0)

Wins: Miami (Ohio), Murray State, Indiana, Notre Dame, Temple, UCF, Navy

Chance of winning out: 45.4 percent

Week 9 game: Tulane (Noon ET, ESPN2)

Undefeated after Week 9: Yes

Among undefeated teams, the Bearcats have the highest chance to win out this season, so we’re not picking against them any time soon. They can’t change the strength of their schedule, so the best thing they can do to keep their College Football Playoff chances high is to win out. That shouldn’t be a problem against Tulane, despite the close-ish call they had against Navy in Week 8. Between quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Desmond Ridder and running back Jerome Ford — who’s ranked No. 12 in total rushing yards and is in a three-way tie for first in rushing touchdowns with 13 — Cincinnati should have little trouble as 25.5-point favorites over Tulane.

No. 4/4 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0)

(Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Wins: Tulane, Western Carolina, Nebraska, West Virginia, Kansas State, Texas, TCU

Chance of winning out: 14.7 percent

Week 9 game: Texas Tech (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Undefeated after Week 9: Yes

For the first half of the season, Oklahoma couldn’t seem to get out of its own way as it barely beat teams like Nebraska and Kansas State. But now that the Sooners have found their best starting quarterback in Caleb Williams — who continues to be captivating to watch, especially when he pulls off wild plays like he did against Kansas last week — it also seems like they’ve found their rhythm, for the most part. If they play like they did in the first 30 minutes against the Jayhawks and enter halftime trailing, the Red Raiders could make this a very interesting matchup. Oklahoma has all the pieces to maintain its often prolific offense, but it has to put them all together for a full game while freshman Williams continues adjusting with a steep learning curve. But the Sooners should be able to take down Texas Tech as 19.5-point favorites.

No. 6/6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0)

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Wins: Western Michigan, Washington, Northern Illinois, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Northwestern

Chance of winning out: 7.6 percent

Week 9 game: Michigan State (Noon ET, FOX)

Undefeated after Week 9: Yes

After dominating Northwestern in Week 8, Michigan’s chance to win out went up a tiny bit. But that doesn’t really mean much in a road rivalry game with the Big Ten’s final two undefeated teams facing off, and same goes for the Wolverines being 3.5-point favorites. Both Michigan and Michigan State have had moments of brilliance throughout the season against not the toughest of schedules, but are both inconsistent on defense. However, the Wolverines have the edge there, and the Spartans can’t give up the 406.4 yards per game they’re averaging right now if they want to keep this competitive. Neither team has the strongest of quarterbacks, although Michigan State’s Payton Thorne is having a slightly better season than Michigan’s Cade McNamara. Both have mediocre completion percentages at 61.2 and 63.0, respectively.

This game is going to be won on the ground. Both teams are averaging at least 200 rushing yards per game, but while the Spartans have a Heisman candidate in running back Kenneth Walker III — he’s also the No. 2 running back among FBS teams with 997 rushing yards — the Wolverines have a couple strong weapons in running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins. If both teams play at their best, this could be a must-see game. If they don’t, things could get Big Ten-ugly. But either way, this looks like a fairly even matchup between two slightly overrated teams, and we’re giving the edge to Michigan.

No. 8/7 Michigan State Spartans (7-0)

Wins: Northwestern, Youngstown State, Miami, Nebraska, Western Kentucky, Rutgers, Indiana

Chance of winning out: 1.1 percent

Week 9 game: Michigan (Noon ET, FOX)

Undefeated after Week 9: No

No. 13/13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0)

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Wins: Old Dominion, Norfolk State, Florida State, Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse, Army

Chance of winning out: 0.7 percent

Week 9 game: Duke (4 p.m. ET, ACCN)

Undefeated after Week 9: Yes

Apologies to the Demon Deacons for predicting a loss in Week 8 against Army because not only did they win, but they also, somehow, amazingly, managed to drop 70 points in barely 17 minutes of possession. So we’re not making the mistake of picking against the ACC’s lone undefeated team again, especially when it’s a 16.5-point favorite against Duke. Sure, the Blue Devils are coming off a bye, but they’re also on a three-game losing streak, which will be extended against the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest’s offense is still one of the best in the nation (No. 16 with 469.4 yards/game), and quarterback Sam Hartman played like a rockstar against Army, throwing for 458 yards and five touchdowns. He’s ranked 11th among FBS quarterbacks (2,073 total yards) and has thrown for more than 300 yards in his last three games. Wake Forest by a mile in this one.

No. 19/16 SMU Mustangs (7-0)

Wins: Abilene Christian, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, TCU, South Florida, Navy, Tulane

Chance of winning out: 1.6 percent

Week 9 game: Houston (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Undefeated after Week 9: No

This should be a fun one with two teams that are so evenly matched that the spread is, in fact, even. But it’s hard to overlook anything about SMU’s powerful offense. It’s ranked sixth among FBS teams with 525.4 yards per game and 13th with an average of 6.84 yards per play, and the Mustangs are led by quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who’s tied for first with 29 passing touchdowns so far, ranked No. 8 with 2,320 total and has a 71.1 completion percentage. But the Cougars have the No. 4 defense in the country giving up just 277.4 yards and 17.3 points per game. They also have the best third-down defense among FBS teams with a 23.4 conversion percentage, and they’re averaging more than four sacks a game (No. 2). Clearly the winner here is anyone’s guess, but we’re predicting an upset with Houston winning a very close one.

No. 21/20 San Diego State Aztecs (7-0)

(John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports)

Wins: New Mexico State, Arizona, Utah, Towson, New Mexico, San Jose State, Air Force

Chance of winning out: 7.6 percent

Week 9 game: Fresno State (10:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

Undefeated after Week 9: No

After holding off Air Force in Week 8, San Diego State’s win-out percentage got more than a five-point bump, but against Fresno State, it’s only a one-point favorite. Neither of those things are enough to convince us that the Bulldogs can’t pull off an upset here, and we think they will as .5-point underdogs. San Diego State’s defense is one of the best among FBS teams and is allowing just 279.4 yards per game for its opponents, while, Fresno State’s offense is ranked No. 11, putting up 481.5 yards a game. Offensively, the Bulldogs lean heavy on their passing game, led by quarterback Jake Haener, who’s thrown for 2,582 total yards for third-most among FBS quarterbacks this season. We’re predicting he leads Fresno State to a victory and an ever-so-slight upset.

No. 23/22 UTSA Roadrunners (8-0)

Wins: Illinois, Lamar, Middle Tennessee, Memphis, UNLV, Western Kentucky, Rice, Louisiana Tech

Chance of winning out: 39.6 percent

Week 9 game: Bye

Undefeated after Week 9: Yes, duh.

Behind Cincinnati, UTSA has the second-highest chance to win out among undefeated teams and the fourth-best overall. But with the bye, the Roadrunners will return to this list next week, when they’ll take on UTEP.