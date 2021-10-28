CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jonathan Toews calling former Blackhawks execs 'good people' after sexual assault scandal shows us how far we have to go

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZAIKE_0cfeZsAd00

Editor’s note: This story contains mentions of sexual assault. Please proceed with caution.

Jonathan Toews had a chance to show the Chicago Blackhawks, the NHL and the world that he had learned an obvious and urgent lesson from the horrifying events and subsequent fallout of the franchise’s sexual assault scandal: That hockey’s toxic, team-above-all culture continues to traumatize individual players and create an environment that gives too much power to coaches and managers who would gladly ignore and cover up abuse in the name of winning games.

When speaking with reporters on Wednesday night, the longtime captain failed.

Hours after former Blackhawks forward Kyle Beach bravely came forward as the “John Doe 1” mentioned in the report as a survivor of sexual assault from former video coach Brad Aldrich, Toews spoke about former general manager Stan Bowman and senior VP Al MacIsaac stepping down from the franchise and said this, via USA TODAY Sports:

“Make any argument you want, they’re not directly complicit in the activities that happened,” Toews said. “It’s not up to me to comment on whether they would like to deal with it differently or not. I just know them as people and I’ve had a relationship and friendship with them for a long time as being part of the Blackhawks family.

“How this situation went down, what the timeline was, what they knew, I can’t really comment on that. It’s obviously a tough day. Regardless of the mistakes that may have been made, for someone like Stan who has done so much for the Blackhawks, and Al as well, to lose everything they care about and their livelihoods as well, I don’t understand how that makes it go away – just delete them from existence and that’s it, we’ll never hear from them. So I have a lot of respect for them as people. They’re good people.”

The words that sting the most are that last set of sentences. Toews somehow equated Bowman building teams that won multiple Stanley Cups and whatever relationship he had with Bowman and MacIsaac behind the scenes with them being “good people.”

But “good people” don’t — as the report released earlier this week details — hear about the sexual assault allegations and then fail to properly report them to the authorities (along with others in positions of authority) while the team makes a run to a title.

Why did they have to step down from their jobs, asked Toews? Because why would you trust Bowman, MacIssac and others (including then-head coach Joel Quennville, who was somehow allowed to coach the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night before he met with commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday) to be in charge of anything when they heard the allegations and didn’t act?

You could see how hockey culture informs Toews’ quote, and while I think he’s far from absolved from what he said, it’s worth stopping for a moment and thinking about how a young captain (he was 21 during the season in question) would not feel empowered to do more about the situation. Hockey culture dictates a team-first mentality wherein all focus is placed on sacrificing for the good of the whole so that games can be won on the ice.

Toews has personified that sort of “leadership” for much of his career, but his comments make it clear that maturity has not brought him enough wisdom. He should know enough by now to say that the culture was rotten, and to realize that the way to fix it is, in fact, to remove those who allowed it to fester.

He should also realize that the only way the game can move forward is to center the actual victim here.

As disheartening as that is, look at how his teammate Alex DeBrincat responded:

That’s it right there. That’s the right message. And it’s one from a player who was around 12 years old at the time of this incident, far away from an NHL career. And the hope is that there are more and more DeBrincats in the league and fewer like Toews.

Maybe it’s a sign of a generation that won’t stand for this, that would blow the whistle when hearing about a sexual assault and stand up to the authority they’ve been so conditioned to follow.

But it’s more likely that quotes like Toews’s are a sign that we have so far to go to solve the issues plaguing the sport.

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

Will the Blackhawks' Scandal Affect the Futures of Kane and Toews?

The Chicago Blackhawks are reeling from the report of the independent investigation into allegations of sexual assault in 2010 by former video coach Bradley Aldrich and the mishandling of those matters by senior team executives. The aftermath could affect the futures of long-time stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Both...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Bowman
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Kyle Beach
Person
Jonathan Toews
Person
Alex Debrincat
markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC7 Chicago

Struggling Chicago Blackhawks put Jonathan Toews on COVID-19 list

As if things couldn't go worse for the Chicago Blackhawks to start the season, now they're being hammered by COVID-19. Captain Jonathan Toews and fellow forwardHenrik Borgstrom are the latest players to be added to the COVID protocols list Tuesday. They follow Patrick Kane, Riley Stillman and Jujhar Khaira, who...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Panthers#Nhl#The Chicago Blackhawks#Usa Today Sports
WGN News

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, Henrik Borgstrom in COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO – Over the past week, the Blackhawks have had a few players enter the NHL’s protocol for COVID-19, and two more were added on Tuesday. That includes the team’s captain. Jonathan Toews along with forward Henrik Borgstrom are out of practice on Tuesday as each have been placed in the COVID-19 protocol. Both players […]
NHL
markerzone.com

ANTOINE ROUSSEL CALLS OUT JONATHAN TOEWS AFTER COMMENTS ABOUT KYLE BEACH

Kyle Beach's story has shocked everyone around the hockey world, and some of the comments that have been made about the former executives that covered it up have not been worded the best. After Jonathan Toews made his comments regarding the Kyle Beach story and some of the executives that were in charge at the time including Stan Bowman, many people were left wondering if he should still be one of the main leaders on the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nhltradetalk.com

Would Blackhawks Ask Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews About Trades?

Early in the season or not, it will be inevitable that the Chicago Blackhawks look at serious changes if they can’t get things turned around and pick up a win or two in the next few games. The team is saying the right things in the face of a winless start to the year but there’s already chatter that head coach Jeremy Colliton is on the hot seat.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane break silence after Kyle Beach reveals himself as John Doe

The Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault scandal came to a head this week with the full release of the report by the law firm Jenner & Block, which showed that senior leaders for the Blackhawks didn’t act after a player reported sexual assault and harassment by former video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. This report resulted in the resignation of general manager Stan Bowman, among other things, and now John Doe has officially revealed himself.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

10 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ first 10 games, including the Wirtzes needing to answer for the stumbling start and the importance of a healthy Patrick Kane

The Chicago Blackhawks ended their winless streak with a flourish in Monday night’s 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators at the United Center. Patrick Kane’s seventh career hat trick (ninth including the postseason) propelled the Hawks to a season high in goals. Goalie Marc-André Fleury described the win as a “gorilla” off the team’s back, and coach Jeremy Colliton said it was a huge relief. ...
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy