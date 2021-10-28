7 names who reportedly rejected the Mets front office job that no one seems to want

Does anyone want to run the New York Mets’ front office? Anyone? ANYBODY?

Because the couple of few weeks have NOT been kind to the franchise and its job opening.

You can speculate as to why — is it because the Mets are perpetually a mess? Is it all that tweeting from owner Steve Cohen, which has included openly criticizing the team on social media?

Whatever the reason, it’s not a good look for the franchise as names left and right have reportedly said thanks but no thanks. Let’s look at the list of who’s turned down the job so far, per reports.

1

Theo Epstein

The former architect of championship teams in Boston and Chicago turned down the job in early October.

2

Billy Beane

Moneyball in New York??? Nope. And here’s what the Oakland A’s front office legend said about it, via SNY:

“Creating chaos in my children’s lives for my own ambition feels like a selfish thing to do,” Beane said. Beane has twin girls entering the same Catholic high school that his wife attended. They are involved in sports and have built a life there. Because of that, and because Beane enjoys his work with the A’s and ownership stake in two European soccer teams and a cricket team, he made the difficult decision last weekend to withdraw from the Mets search.

Makes complete sense.

3

David Stearns

The Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations was a name being thrown around, but a report said the Brewers didn’t give the Mets permission to speak with him — he’s still under contract for next season.

4

Scott Harris

The San Francisco Giants general manager did apparently speak with the Mets, but …

I mean, I’d rather be the Giants GM right now considering where they’re at.

5

Matt Arnold

Another member of the Brewers’ front office, another “no thanks” from a general manager:

6

Michael Girsch

You see a pattern forming here, right? It’s good that the Mets are targeting good teams to see if anyone’s interested — like with the St. Louis Cardinals GM — but it’s not working out.

7

Peter Bendix

A member of the Tampa Bay Rays front office who sounds like he’s staying:

