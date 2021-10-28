CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

7 names who reportedly rejected the Mets front office job that no one seems to want

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWvy0_0cfeZiab00

Does anyone want to run the New York Mets’ front office? Anyone? ANYBODY?

Because the couple of few weeks have NOT been kind to the franchise and its job opening.

You can speculate as to why — is it because the Mets are perpetually a mess? Is it all that tweeting from owner Steve Cohen, which has included openly criticizing the team on social media?

Whatever the reason, it’s not a good look for the franchise as names left and right have reportedly said thanks but no thanks. Let’s look at the list of who’s turned down the job so far, per reports.

1

Theo Epstein

The former architect of championship teams in Boston and Chicago turned down the job in early October.

2

Billy Beane

Moneyball in New York??? Nope. And here’s what the Oakland A’s front office legend said about it, via SNY:

“Creating chaos in my children’s lives for my own ambition feels like a selfish thing to do,” Beane said.

Beane has twin girls entering the same Catholic high school that his wife attended. They are involved in sports and have built a life there.

Because of that, and because Beane enjoys his work with the A’s and ownership stake in two European soccer teams and a cricket team, he made the difficult decision last weekend to withdraw from the Mets search.

Makes complete sense.

3

David Stearns

The Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations was a name being thrown around, but a report said the Brewers didn’t give the Mets permission to speak with him — he’s still under contract for next season.

4

Scott Harris

The San Francisco Giants general manager did apparently speak with the Mets, but …

I mean, I’d rather be the Giants GM right now considering where they’re at.

5

Matt Arnold

Another member of the Brewers’ front office, another “no thanks” from a general manager:

6

Michael Girsch

You see a pattern forming here, right? It’s good that the Mets are targeting good teams to see if anyone’s interested — like with the St. Louis Cardinals GM — but it’s not working out.

7

Peter Bendix

A member of the Tampa Bay Rays front office who sounds like he’s staying:

Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zct9R_0cfeZiab00

Comments / 0

Related
giants365.com

Scott Harris declined Mets job

Things move quickly, even in the offseason, and it turns out that Scott Harris will be staying with the San Francisco Giants. On Monday morning it was reported that Harris, the team's general manager for the last two years, had talked with the New York Mets about a position in their front office, as they are overhauling their baseball operations department.
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets' Front Office Search Looking Like Repeat Of Last Year

The Mets' search to find a president of baseball operations is starting to feel like deja vu. After it was initially reported that the Mets spoke to San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris about their top vacancy, Mike Mayer of Metsmerized revealed Harris removed his name from consideration. The...
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Giants' Harris spoke to Mets for ops job, withdrew name

Giants general manager Scott Harris is the latest front office executive to be linked to the New York Mets, but he reportedly won't be going anywhere. The New York Post's Mike Puma and The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly reported Monday that Harris spoke to the Mets about their vacant president of baseball operations job.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Report: Mets Have Spoken To Giants GM Scott Harris About Front Office Vacancy

With all the recent smoke surrounding Brian Sabean, the architect who built three World Series championship teams for the Giants, the Mets have their eye on San Francisco's current general manager. According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, the Mets have spoken to Giants GM Scott Harris about joining their front...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Theo Epstein
Person
Billy Beane
Person
David Stearns
FanSided

Yankees: Latest Corey Seager report will make it hard to justify signing him

The Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday and their offseason question marks can finally no longer be avoided. With so many star players set to hit free agency, the 2020 World Series champs are in danger of losing a serious chunk of their core that’s defined Dodger Baseball for the past decade or so.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

MLB Insider Says These Three Free Agents Could Sign With Yankees

It is no secret that the Yankees have a ton of work to do this winter. And one MLB Insider predicts they will be highly active on the free agent market. After vice president of baseball operations and general manager Brian Cashman made it clear that shortstop is an area they plan on addressing before the 2022 season, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman predicted the Yankees to fill this need by making a big splash on the open market.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#San Francisco Giants#The New York Mets#The Oakland A#Catholic#European#Joelsherman1
NBC Sports Chicago

Why are the Braves wearing pearls in 2021 World Series?

That seems to be the mantra for Joc Pederson this postseason. The Atlanta Braves outfielder debuted a pearl necklace in late September and has been wearing it throughout the team’s run to its first World Series appearance since 1999. While chains and other jewelry commonly shine on the diamond, what led Pederson to rock pearls?
MLB
ClutchPoints

Chris Taylor speaks out on brain fart that closed door on Dodgers

Just days after pulling off a clutch run in the ninth, the Los Angeles Dodgers were now victims of the same late-inning misfortune that they had previously benefitted from. After yet another late-inning base hit from Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers were set to have a runner in scoring position and Mookie Betts coming to the plate. Instead, Chris Taylor tried to go from first to third and got caught up in a rundown before being tagged as the inning-ending out.
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be back next season

The Boston Red Sox made it to the ALCS but still have work to do if they want to challenge for a World Series. That means making tough free agent decisions. The 2021 season will go down as one to build on for the Red Sox. They exceeded expectations by...
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

World Series Game 5 may be the last night ever for this baseball tradition

ATLANTA — The Braves and Astros matchup in Atlanta Sunday could mark the end of an era in Major League Baseball, and it's one that has some fans fiercely divided. Since the founding of the National League in 1876, the pitchers have had to pick up the bat and hit for themselves when their turn in the lineup came around. That could be coming to an end.
MLB
FanSided

Astros make very embarrassing MLB history in World Series Game 5

The Houston Astros made MLB history in Game 5 of the World Series against the Braves. It just wasn’t the kind that any team wants to make. The MLB playoffs are over 100 years old. So it’s kind of hard to make history by doing something no player or team had ever done before.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy