Like many Americans, I have already turned on the heat on my home thermostat. But in a wide range of Chinese apartments and schools, there will be no heat until Nov. 15 each year. And that heat will turn off on March 15 in the spring. In many visits to China universities in the fall, I would live in faculty housing. And along with colleagues and students in dormitories and classrooms, and administrators in offices, we would be wearing jackets and coats all day and sleep under heavy blankets every night for two more weeks.

