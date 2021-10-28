CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

On Site: What to watch for when the Cowboys face the Vikings in Week 8

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago

USA TODAY‘s Jori Epstein checks in from Texas where the Dallas Cowboys (-1.5) are prepping to visit the Minnesota Vikings and one of the league’s best pass-rushing units.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

List

Gallery

A look at all 76 NBA legends named to the league's 75th anniversary team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009scZ_0cfeZTIa00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
On3.com

Jaylon Smith leaves unusual parting statement for Dallas Cowboys

Jaylon Smith was surprisingly released on Tuesday, but the now former Dallas Cowboys linebacker was far from bitter on his way out. According to Michael Gelkhen who covers the Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News, Smith gave defensive coordinator Dan Quinn a statement to read to the defense. “It just...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Penalty In Cowboys vs. Vikings

There are bad penalty calls, and then there’s the penalty that was just called in the Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys game. One of the worst roughing the passer penalty calls of the season benefited Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game. Cowboys...
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Jaylon Smith Getting Released

Late Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the football world by releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the team tried to trade Smith, but couldn’t find a trade partner. After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran linebacker, Dallas decided it was best to part ways.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Nba#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Tipico
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Ex Longhorn, Sign Ex Raiders 6-2 CB

FRISCO - Trevon Diggs is fine - in terms of performance and health. But the Dallas Cowboys are nevertheless making a roster move to help the secondary, signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad, a transaction announced by Johnson’s agent, Murphy McGuire of Octagon Football.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

Blockbuster NFL Trade as Cowboys Miss Von Miller ... For Now

Good news: The Dallas Cowboys don't have to block Von Miller Sunday. Bad news: They may have to deal with him in January when the stakes are much bigger. The Los Angeles Rams' Monday morning blockbuster acquisition of the eight-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher sends shock waves throughout the NFL. It signals that the Broncos, despite a respectable 4-4 record, are eyeing the future with the adding of a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. For the NFC, it's a loud and clear salvo that Sean McVay and the Rams are serious about this season's Super Bowl.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Get Concerning News On Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are playing without Dak Prescott on Sunday night, as Cooper Rush is starting in his place against the Minnesota Vikings. Prescott has yet to fully recover from his strained calf injury. Dallas is hoping to get Prescott back next weekend, when the Cowboys take on the Denver...
NFL
On3.com

Randy Moss gives hot take on the 2021 Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys 6-1 start has four-time All-Pro Randy Moss making big proclamations. “I can honestly say, this is the best team that I’ve seen since the ‘90s from the Dallas Cowboys,” Moss said on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. The Cowboys haven’t won the NFC East since 2018 and haven’t...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy