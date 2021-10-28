CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Things We Spotted in Man City's Pre-Crystal Palace Training on Thursday

By Harry Siddall
 5 days ago
There's certainly no let-up for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City squad, with games during a hectic winter schedule coming thick and fast.

Next up is the visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with the Blues looking to build some momentum and win their third consecutive domestic fixture.

A win on Saturday afternoon could propel Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table, dependent on other results of course.

The Eagles are now managed by former Manchester City player Patrick Vieira, where the Frenchman has undertaken a huge rebuilding job in South London.

Ahead of a crucial Premier League clash, here are three things we spotted in pre-Crystal Palace training on Thursday afternoon!

1. A Pep talk for Phil

It's very strange to be speaking about Phil Foden in a negative light considering the start to the season he's had, but missing the pivotal penalty in Wednesday night's Carabao Cup exit to West Ham will have disappointed the youngster.

Ultimately, Foden will need to just keep his head up, and considering Pep Guardiola mentioned speaking to the 21-year-old about the incident 'in the morning', it's likely that this was brought up in the below-pictured discussion.

Either way, Phil Foden is notably an information sponge, and he'll be looking to extract any little bit of advice he can from the Catalan boss!

2. A fresh face on the block!

One picture completely took me by surprise.

It looks like a certain Tomas Galvez has taken part in first-team training.

In case you're unfamiliar, Galvez is a 16-year-old left-back who signed for Manchester City in the summer, after progressing through the ranks at fellow Premier League side Watford.

Maybe the biggest compliment you can pay the Finnish-born defender is that he's already mixing it with the Manchester City first-team squad at such a young age - and don't lie, you got excited when I said left-back.

Let's wait and see how this one develops...

3. Laporte putting in the work

If you took anything from the team selection at the London Stadium on Wednesday night, it's that Nathan Aké and John Stones are seemingly Manchester City's second-choice partnership at this moment in time.

That means that despite wanting to leave the club in the summer, Aymeric Laporte has won his starting XI position back alongside the formidable Ruben Dias.

He'll now have a tough time keeping hold of that spot, and it looks like he's putting in some hard work in training to make sure that's the case.

