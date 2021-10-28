CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Living Well: National Physical Therapy Month

By Amy Lynn
wjhl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJHL) Whitney Castle, a pediatric physical therapist at...

www.wjhl.com

MedicalXpress

For knee replacement patients, physical therapy reduces risk of chronic opioid use

The world's most common form of arthritis, knee osteoarthritis, causes sufferers pain and hurts their quality of life. Total knee replacement is the only option for people with severe knee osteoarthritis, but even that invasive surgery still leaves up to a third of patients with chronic knee pain. Many people who undergo total knee replacement surgery go on to become chronic opioid users.
FITNESS
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Health & Wellness: We are an obese nation

Can it be true that over half of all Americans are obese? And an additional 30 percent are overweight?. These are staggering statistics from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Study (NHANES), a division of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Obesity is not a matter of cosmetics and style. It’s a matter of health and is a huge factor leading to such illnesses as hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory compromise such as sleep apnea, fatigue and depression. Poor physical and psychological quality of life creates a downward spiral and health issues continue to worsen.
FITNESS
WOOD

Physical therapy exercises to help with lower back pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you suffer from back pain, you know how frustrating it can be. If you’re looking for some relief, physical therapy may be a great place to start! Tom Hulst joins us from Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy to show us some exercises to try if you suffer from lower back pain!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
nwahomepage.com

Physical Therapy at Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists

As the official orthopaedic & sports medicine provider for many Northwest Arkansas schools, Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists are experienced, trusted, and ready to help eliminate your pain and get you moving again!. Watch as Physical Therapist Jimmy Myers joins Good Day NWA to talk about the therapy and wellness options for...
ROGERS, AR
News On 6

Wellness Watch: Mental & Physical Health Benefits To Yoga

TULSA, Oklahoma - There are several health benefits to practicing yoga. Not only can it help your physical health, but your mental health as well. Keri Edwardes from Salt Yoga in Tulsa joined News on 6 at 4 p.m. to talk about the benefits of doing yoga and how you can get started if you’ve never tried it.
TULSA, OK
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Parks & Rec to host Maximum Physical Therapy 5k Race

PELHAM – On Saturday, Nov. 13, Pelham Parks and Rec will be hosting a 5k race sponsored by Maximum Physical Therapy. The annual run takes runners on a flat course along Cahaba Valley Creek, and allows runners of all experience levels the opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and have a great run.
PELHAM, AL
Clayton County Register

October is Physical Therapy Month; Services remain in full swing during COVID-19 while keeping a safe environment

Physical Therapy Month at VMH ... October is National Physical Therapy Month. The entire Rehabilitation Department remains very busy safely caring for patients during COVID-19 and is pleased with the safe system they have established to treat so many in the community that need and benefit greatly from regular physical, occupational, cardiac and speech therapy. Pictured above are a few members of the rehabilitation staff including Laurel Hagensick, Physical Therapist, and Tami Gebel and Melissa Clarke, Occupational Therapists in the hospital’s rehabilitation department. Submitted photo.
FITNESS
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ReBalance Physical Therapy delays Frisco opening to November

ReBalance Physical Therapy has postponed its opening date to Nov. 1 due to shipping delays with treatment tables, co-founder and clinic director Dr. Milo Tarighi said. The clinic, located at 4747 4th Army Drive, Ste. 150, Frisco, was originally expected to open in mid-October. ReBalance Physical Therapy will specialize in treating orthopedic neck and lower back pain, chronic headaches, jaw pain and orthopedic injuries. Doctors of physical therapy provide treatment including hands-on manual therapy, therapeutic exercise, breath work, balance training and fall prevention. Each session ends in the clinic’s designated cooldown space, equipped with zero-gravity chairs, recovery compression sleeves and noise-canceling headphones.
FRISCO, TX
wallowa.com

It's about health and wellness: Be a family during National Eat Better, Eat Together Month

When was the last time you ate a meal with your family — the kind where everyone sits down at the table at the same time to eat together?. It’s really hard these days, what with different work schedules (kids and adults), after-school sports and extracurricular activities and meetings. Yet, there are many reasons why researchers say people who eat together eat better, enjoy better relationships and do better in school.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
journaltrib.com

Physical therapy service project

Gracia Gilbertson and Janae Meier rake leaves in the yard of Marcia Lallum during a service project by the St. Luke's Medical Center Therapy Department last week. An afternoon’s exercise led to some “pretty sore muscles” among the physical therapists Friday at St. Luke’s Medical Center. That’s because they’d spent...
CENTER, ND
News Channel Nebraska

HOW TO ACHIEVE YOUR PHYSICAL THERAPY GOALS

Originally Posted On: https://apexptwellness.com/how-to-achieve-your-physical-therapy-goals/. BE SMART ABOUT ACHIEVING YOUR GOALS. Surgeries and acute injuries are well known to have physical therapists involved with plans of care with specialty guidance essential for optimal recovery. The question is, “Is that all physical therapy is good for?” The answer is simply, no!. Many...
HEALTH
Durango Herald

New physical therapy clinic to open in Durango

Owner and operator SueB Earl, aka “the foot whisperer,” will open Phoenix Physical Therapy on Nov. 1 at 555 Rivergate Lane, Ste. B1-108. Earl has been practicing physical therapy in Durango for 28 years. Her new practice will accept all treatment conditions. To schedule an appointment, call 422-8575 or email...
DURANGO, CO
gsu.edu

DPT Students Mentor Younger Students For a Future in Physical Therapy

Six Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions doctor of physical therapy (D.P.T.) students hope to encourage and mentor the next generation of physical therapists before finishing their degrees. Motivated to increase the diversity of young PT professionals, these students are sharing the knowledge they learned the hard way.
ATLANTA, GA
ptproductsonline.com

Physical Therapy Exercises for Achilles Tendonitis

Achilles tendonitis can lead to pain when standing, walking, or running and can significantly limit your daily function. Fortunately, most cases of Achilles tendonitis can be effectively treated with physical therapy exercises. In this article, we’ll review some of the research-based techniques that are used to treat this condition.
WORKOUTS
ptproductsonline.com

Does Physical Therapy Treat Migraine?

Migraine is a neurological condition marked by intense, often debilitating headaches. It can also be accompanied by symptoms like nausea, sensitivity to light or sound, and numbness or tingling. There are various treatments for migraine, and physical therapy may be helpful in treating migraine for some people.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WIBW

A 501 teacher put her passion for physical therapy into a career

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Kimberly Clouse knew early in her life, what career path she wanted to take. “I ended up gravitating towards more with children and working with them so I kind of meshed the two worlds of physical therapy and working in pediatrics so I had five years of experience in a pediatric hospital in Kansas City,” she said.
TOPEKA, KS
ptproductsonline.com

Physical Therapy Improves Pulmonary Function in Children With Cerebral Palsy

A meta-analysis of children with cerebral palsy found that physical therapy had a positive effect on maximal inspiratory pressure, maximal expiratory pressure, and peak expiratory flow, according to the results of a recent study published in the Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Journal. A search of the PubMed, Embase, CINAHL, Web...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

