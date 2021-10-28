Living Well: National Physical Therapy Month

Can it be true that over half of all Americans are obese? And an additional 30 percent are overweight?. These are staggering statistics from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Study (NHANES), a division of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Obesity is not a matter of cosmetics and style. It’s a matter of health and is a huge factor leading to such illnesses as hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory compromise such as sleep apnea, fatigue and depression. Poor physical and psychological quality of life creates a downward spiral and health issues continue to worsen.

FITNESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO