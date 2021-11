Receiving his first "real" guitar around the age of 10, Lee Fleming of Albertville, has always loved music as far back as he can remember. "It seems I have always been involved with church music," he said. "I sang in children's choir, youth choir and adult choir growing up in church. If I wasn't singing in the choir I was playing an instrument in the church band. I began leading worship in the youth band at The Fellowship around 2003."

