10 Astounding Benefits Of Property Investment

A successful, medium sized investment firm in Mayfair is looking for a PA to support a Managing Director with both general PA support and client support. They need someone who is very professional, has excellent attention to detail, is proactive and a team player. This role requires someone wanting more than the traditional PA position, with lots to get involved in. There will be regular interaction with their prestigious clients and hence requires someone who is calm, professional, self-assured and discreet. This is a great opportunity to join a successful and really lovely company and gain great experience within investment management. This person needs to be one step ahead of meetings, emails and upcoming travel and make the life of the lovely, busy person they are supporting runs smoothly. They are looking for someone with PA/EA experience within finance, who is meticulous, numerical and conscientious.

