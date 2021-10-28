CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Hudson Valley Tavern Has Been in 4 Movies With a 5th On the Way

I have a thing for The Golden Rail Ale House in Newburgh. It’s where I hung out for years when I was in my twenties. There wasn’t a Friday night that went by that you wouldn’t find my friends and me at The Golden Rail. Fast forward a few decades, and...

