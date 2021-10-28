CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s a map for Saturday’s ‘Street of Treats’ event in downtown Kent

I Love Kent
 5 days ago
The Kent Downtown Partnership this week released a map for this Saturday’s ‘Street of Treats’ Autumn Fest, which will run from 2 – 5 p.m.:

  • Participating businesses will be welcoming masked visitors to stop in for Spooktacular treats (Teal Pumpkin Project friendly too!).
  • Enter the costume contest for a chance to win a holiday mini shoot with Pixel Parlour.
  • There will be kid’s activities, photo opportunities, and clowning around with Zero & Somebuddy, Trunks O’ Treats, Smith Brothers Farms, games and more.
  • Support the Kent Food Bank and bring a non-perishable food donation.
  • Please be sure to bring your weatherproof bag for treats. Downtown businesses will be waiting for you!
  • Street of Treats is a FREE, rain or shine community event.

I Love Kent

Kent, WA

Kent, WA
Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Kent, WA

 https://ilovekent.net

