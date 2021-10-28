Lakers News: Frank Vogel, AD Speak on Needing Better Defensive Production

The Lakers' avoidable loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was a great summary of how the team’s young season has gone thus far. They certainly looked like a brand new team frying the first half, one where they absolutely dominated. However, things took a turn for the worst in the second half and especially in the third quarter.

The Thunder put up 41 points in the quarter which allowed them to take the lead. Of course, the lack of offense in the third (23) and fourth (20) quarter played a part in the loss, the lack of defensive pressure by the Lakers was the main issue. It was noticeable to anyone watching, especially head coach Head Vogel.

“You know our focus and intensity effort on the defensive end, that slipped as well. Disappointing loss, but lesson learned. NBA season is a long season and a lesson for our group that you can’t take your foot off the gas against anyone.”

Vogel has led some top defensive Lakers teams in the past, but this one is nowhere near the same level. So far this season they are ranked 25th in the league for defensive and have allowed an average of 111.4 points to opposing teams. Both those marks are the worst marks by the team with Vogel at the helm. Anthony Davis knows that’s the issue and pointed to that needing to be one they address.

“I’m not worried about the offense. We’ve been a team that’s been in the middle of the pack or below all year on the defensive end, and we have to get better at that first.”

AD had himself a nice game on the offensive side of the ball but was nowhere near as effective on defense as he’s been in games prior. He isn’t the only issue wither as the team as whole needs to start slowing opposing teams down if they hope to close out games with the lead.