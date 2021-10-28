CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers not expecting to activate WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling for Thursday night

By Zach Kruse
 5 days ago
The top three wide receivers for the Green Bay Packers won’t be available for Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers aren’t expecting to activate receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling off of injured reserve before Thursday night’s game.

Valdes-Scantling, who is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3, would join Davante Adams and Allen Lazard as unavailable receivers for the Packers. Adams and Lazard are both on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Valdes-Scantling caught six passes on 16 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown during the first three games of the season.

Coach Matt LaFleur expressed optimism about Valdes-Scantling’s potential availability against the Cardinals, but the Packers didn’t practice all week and a few more days could be beneficial for his hamstring’s health over the long term, especially for a player who is so dependent on speed.

Bill Huber of SI.com reported that Valdes-Scantling wants to play, but the Packers are taking the conservative route with their young receiver.

Juwann Winfree will be elevated from the practice squad to add depth. Equanimeous St. Brown and Amari Rodgers would be expected to play more snaps with the top three receivers out.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

