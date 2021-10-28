Bills won't take last loss into next game

Last year, the Bills faced a similar situation heading into their off week, which came after allowing the Arizona Cardinals to win on the last play of the game: a Hail Mary pass that came down in the hands of DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone.

Buffalo not only rebounded two weeks later against the Los Angeles Chargers but never lost again until facing Kansas City in the conference championship game.

They have never lost under coach Sean McDermott after off weeks, which in the regular season are incorrectly labeled by the NFL as "byes." There are no byes in the NFL until the playoffs begin.

His consistent approach is a big reason behind that, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier believes.

"It just seems like he's taking the approach that all the things we may have accomplished, no matter what the year, it was the consistency in his approach," Frazier said. "I think that it matters to the players. Each time we've come out of the bye, the message hasn't changed a whole lot from what the guys experienced going into the bye. ... The consistency is what resonates with the players."

Added quarterback Josh Allen: "I definitely feel comfortable, just given the situation of what Coach McDermott preaches to us, how guys handle things, how professional guys on this team are handling their business, handling the bye week, coming back being ready to go."

