Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode LVIII

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMw6u_0cfeSaCu00

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· What to make of the Las Vegas Raiders post-Jon Gruden.

· Was Week 7 in the NFL as slow as it seemed?

· How has Derek Carr’s leadership propelled the Las Vegas Raiders forward?

· Dissecting Jon Gruden’s holding back of the Silver and Black offense.

· Finding the balance of being critical, but fair with Jon Gruden.

· Are the Kansas City Chiefs the biggest disappointment in the NFL?

· How about the Washington Football Team?

· Which rookie quarterback is going to be the biggest star? Mac Jones, Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, or the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence?

