Washington — North Carolina members of Congress are trying again to get the federal government to recognize the Lumbee Tribe. On Monday, which was also the first day of Native American Heritage Month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would give the tribe full recognition. That recognition would grant Lumbees living in Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke and Scotland counties access to federal services and benefits.

CUMBERLAND, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO