Photography

Picture of the Day: A piece of aviation history

By General Aviation News Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePauline Douglass sent in this photo with a note: “I thought you would like a copy of this aviation history. Lucien Desjardin was my dad who, with my mother Grace, and my uncles Frederick, Larry,...

generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Bidding the day farewell

Karissa Davan submitted this photo and note: “The end of a Maine day from the hangar. Cessna 182R bids the day farewell.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All photos sent in for Picture of the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: A Beaver out of the water

Hayman Tam submitted this photo and note: “While driving home I decided to swing by the Seaplane Adventures seaplane base in Mill Valley, California, to see if any photo-worthy activity was taking place. No flying, but the sight of one of the Beavers out of the water made for a very cool photo op!”
MILL VALLEY, CA
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Catch the rainbow

Kostas Kalogridis submitted this photo and note: “Megara Airport in Greece, PA28 aircraft. A day after the rain.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered...
PHOTOGRAPHY
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Compass Rose

Penny Hamilton submitted this photo and note: “Socially distant because of COVID-19 virus restrictions, but enjoying Colorado skies at Emily Warner Field (KGNB), volunteers of the Colorado Chapter of the Ninety-Nines improve the airport with a new compass rose.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Picture of the Day: Final into Ranger Creek

Gary Lanthrum submitted this photo and note: “On final to Runway 33 at Ranger Creek in the Cascade Mountains for a solo picnic. The video of my flight can be seen on YouTube and below.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can...
PHOTOGRAPHY
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Pot of gold

Scott Golden submitted this photo and note: “The Palm Beach Flight Club Piper Archer fueling up for a morning flight after rain showers when a rainbow appeared.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All photos sent...
PHOTOGRAPHY
generalaviationnews.com

Celebrating National Aviation History Month

As November is National Aviation History Month, it is time to celebrate a few trailblazing women. On Nov. 2, 1929, 99 women pilots formed a new international organization, The Ninety-Nines. Here are the aviation stories of three of those trailblazing pilots. Thea Rasche. In 1924, Germany’s Thea Rasche earned her...
AMAZON
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the day: First flight for the grandkids

Mauricio Castro, owner of FlightSight Aviation, sent in this photo with a note: “The first flight of my grandkids Graciela and Tripp out of Raleigh Executive Jetport (KTTA) in North Carolina.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this...
PHOTOGRAPHY
