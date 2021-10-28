CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blade TV Show Star Sticky Fingaz Offers Mahershala Ali Advice Ahead of His MCU Debut

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMahershala Ali will be the third actor to portray Eric Brooks, better known as Daywalker vampire Blade, when Marvel reboots the character into the MCU in the next couple of years. Wesley Snipes first brought Blade to life in a trilogy of movies which ended with Blade Trinity in 2004, and...

movieweb.com

Comments / 1

geekositymag.com

New Blade Director Reveals Wesley Snipes’ Influence In MCU Reboot

Bassam Tariq has explained how Wesley Snipes’ Blade is helping shape his vision for the character. Blade has been long anticipated to join the MCU ever since his film rights reverted back to Marvel Studios in 2012. The dark, violent Blade bit its way into the public consciousness in 1998.
MOVIES
Deadline

Wesley Snipes & Tiffany Haddish Lead Luminosity Entertainment Comedy ‘Back On The Strip’

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Samaha, Missy Valdez, Geno Taylor and Daniel Diamond’s newly launched Luminosity Entertainment have set their first movie, the comedy Back on the Strip, starring Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish. Luminosity will finance, produce and distribute feature films theatrically in the U.S. and handle foreign sales. Back on the Strip reps the theatrical directorial debut of Chris Spencer, the creator and EP of Real Husbands of Hollywood and EP and scribe of Grown-ish. It follows a young man, Merlin (Spence Moore II), who moves to Las Vegas to pursue his dream of becoming a magician after losing the woman of his dreams....
MOVIES
imdb.com

Blade review – Wesley Snipes is back in excitingly macabre vampire horror

Snipes is a charismatic vampire-human action hero in this exciting, energetic pre-mcu Marvel movie from 1998. The first film in the Blade trilogy, made in 1998, is getting a re-release: Wesley Snipes is the implacable and massively ripped daywalker marching around in his shades and leatherised protective armour, slaying the vampires with his cold steel implements and martial-arts skills. Part action hero, part superhero, Blade is a vampire-human halfbreed born from a pregnant woman, for whom labour was horribly induced by the trauma of being bitten. So he has vampire powers but is endowed with the ability to withstand daylight; he is forced to consume a certain serum to suppress his blood-thirst, a methadone substitute for the real thing.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Get Wrapped Up In Scandal In Trailer To "True Story"

The public is ready to see Kevin Hart turn up the laughs and the drama alongside Wesley Snipes in the pair's Netflix series. The entertainment veterans have joined together for the drama-thriller True Story, a seven-episode series that is set to take over the Thanksgiving holiday next month, and on Wednesday (October 27), Netflix teased fans with the show's intense trailer.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Comments on That Venom 2 Post-Credit Bombshell

Kevin Feige has a reputation for playing all of his cards close to his chest when it comes to Marvel secrets, and one in particular has been getting a lot of attention recently that the Marvel Studios boss didn't directly have a hand in, but was still happy to talk about: the big reveal seen in the post-credit scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. If you haven't yet seen what that is - which seems unlikely at this stage - and want to avoid the huge spoiler, then feel free to avert your gaze now.
MOVIES
rolling out

Tiffany Haddish stars in new film alongside Wesley Snipes

Tiffany Haddish and Wesley Snipes will lead the cast of the comedy Back on the Strip. Chris Spencer is making his feature directorial debut on the new movie that will be financed, produced, and distributed by the newly-launched Luminosity Entertainment. The flick will also star JB Smoove, Faizon Love, Bill...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Watch Kevin Hart Make His Dramatic Debut in Trailer For Netflix’s ‘True Story’ (VIDEO)

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming limited series, True Story, featuring Kevin Hart in his first dramatic series role. Hart stars alongside Wesley Snipes in the seven-episode series, which centers on a world-famous comedian and his wayward older brother. Hart plays stand-up superstar Kid, who becomes involved in a matter of life and death when the consequences of a lost evening with his brother Carlton (Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he’s built.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

Joe and Anthony Russo Tease Their Marvel Studios Future

Marvel Studios doesn't produce box office failures, period. Even the movies of the MCU that have been unable to ignite the hearts of critics with cosmic joy, and those that have become the butt of many jokes as being the worst of the Infinity Saga - stand up Thor: The Dark World for many - still bring in the kind of grosses that other movies would love to have as a given. In Marvel terms though, the movies of Joe and Anthony Russo have become the biggest hitters of the Marvel canon.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

MCU Star Kathryn Hahn's Next TV Show Just Folded, So Bring On That WandaVision Spinoff

In just about everything Kathryn Hahn has been a part of in her career, she's been a standout highlight, so let's all agree right up top that any project she joins automatically becomes an exciting one. Following her Emmy-nominated performance in Marvel's WandaVision, and her impending role opposite fellow MCU star Paul Rudd in Apple TV+'s The Shrink Next Door, Hahn was tapped to portray legendary comedian Joan Rivers for a biographical Showtime drama. But it looks like that project isn't happening anymore, so does this mean the actress could return to the role of Agatha Harkness sooner rather than later?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Will Poulter Breaks Silence on Joining Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as Adam Warlock

Will Poulter is officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has been cast as Adam Warlock in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and will begin filming his role any day now. In fact, some of his co-stars have already started work on the group's third film, according to a video posted by Chris Pratt on Tuesday. Regardless, Poulter recently appeared at the London Film Festival, where he was asked about joining Hollywood's largest franchise.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Dolph Lundgren to Direct and Star in New Action Movie Wanted Man

Movie veteran Dolph Lundgren is already busy at the moment, currently working on both The Expendables 4 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but he has already added his next movie to his schedule with action flick Wanted Man, which he will star in, write, and direct. The film is being produced by Millennium Media, who are producing the fourth Expendables movie and will be hoping to follow up the success of their recent releases, Till Death, Jolt and the Ryan Reynolds vehicle, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and who would bet on Lundgren doing what he does best and deliver the blows in this latest offering.
MOVIES
/Film

Here's Why Daredevil, Ghost Rider, And Blade Weren't Brought Into The MCU Movies

There was a time in the early 2010s when Marvel fans rejoiced at some boring ole business news. In a short period of time, the character rights for Daredevil, Ghost Rider, Blade, Luke Cage, and The Punisher all came back to Marvel Studios after previously being licensed by a myriad of other studios around Hollywood. However, some fans would end up being disappointed, because none of those characters ever ended up in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though some of them would find a home on television by way of both "Agents of SHIELD" and Netflix, this was not what Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios were hoping for, and we have the Marvel Creative Committee in New York to thank for that.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Eternals director teases Oscar winner joining MCU

Eternals director Chloé Zhao has addressed whether Oscar-winning star Frances McDormand will ever join the MCU. Zhao and McDormand previously worked together on 2020 drama Nomadland, which won multiple Academy Awards at this year's ceremony. The film, which was directed by Zhao, stars McDormand as Fern, a van-dwelling, modern-day nomad.
MOVIES

